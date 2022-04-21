1h ago

add bookmark

eThekwini Metro denies municipal workers deliberately blew up electricity transformers

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
eThekwini Metro municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.
eThekwini Metro municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.
The Witness, File
  • The IFP has accused eThekwini municipality workers of blowing up electricity transformers.
  • However, the municipality has denied the allegations.
  • The municipality said the substation was "not spared" by flooding.

The eThekwini Metro has denied claims that City employees deliberately blew up electricity transformers in Nsizwakazi, near Klaarwater on Tuesday evening.

The IFP accused municipal employees of blowing up the transformers.

But municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the damage to the substation was an "unfortunate accident" and added that the City was investigating it to establish the cause of the explosion.

"This substation, like many, was not spared by the floods. When stations of high and medium voltage switchgears are flooded, there is always a very high risk of explosions and fires. Electricity personnel have been visiting these substations over the past week 24/7 to carry out repair work because of heavy rainfall. It then boggles the mind...how would the same employees carry out acts of sabotage driving vehicles that are discernibly from the City?" Mayisela asked.

READ | eThekwini municipal workers accused of blowing up electricity transformers

In a statement on Wednesday, the IFP said it received information that four municipal employees had allegedly blown up the transformers.

IFP national executive committee member and MP Joshua Mazibuko said an eyewitness informed him that four municipality vehicles had arrived in the area at dusk and drove to the transformers at the corner of Intake and Demat roads. Shortly after they arrived, the transformers "went up in flames".

He added that, according to the information he received, the municipal workers were driving three Toyota Hilux bakkies and a Toyota Hino truck. 

A Nsizwakazi resident told News24 on Wednesday evening that he had no electricity issues until the workers "fiddled" with the transformers. 

Mayisela appealed to the IFP "to guard against driving a wedge between the City and affected residents" during rebuilding efforts.

He added that teams would start work to get the substation back in operation.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ethekwini municipalityifpkwazulu-nataldurbanservice deliveryelectricityfloods
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7715 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3301 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.23
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.58
-1.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.32
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,942.46
-0.8%
Silver
24.68
-2.1%
Palladium
2,476.50
+0.6%
Platinum
983.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
106.80
-0.4%
Top 40
66,536
-0.3%
All Share
73,514
-0.4%
Resource 10
79,519
-3.2%
Industrial 25
80,740
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,572
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo