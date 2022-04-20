20 Apr

eThekwini municipal workers accused of blowing up electricity transformers

Malibongwe Dayimani
eThekwini municipal workers have been accused of blowing up electricity transformers.
eThekwini municipal workers have been accused of blowing up electricity transformers.
  • The IFP has accused eThekwini Municipality workers of blowing up electricity transformers on Tuesday. 
  • The party is calling on the municipality to investigate the allegations it received from a resident. 
  • A resident of Nsizwakazi claimed the area plunged into darkness after four municipal employees allegedly fiddled with the transformers.      

The IFP has accused eThekwini Municipality employees of blowing up electricity transformers in Nsizwakazi, Klaarwater Township, Durban, on Tuesday evening.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party said it had received news that four municipal employees had allegedly blown up the transformers in the area. 

IFP national executive committee member and MP Joshua Mazibuko said an eyewitness informed him that at dusk, four municipality vehicles had arrived in the area and drove to the transformers at the corner of Intake and Demat roads. 

READ Work to restore water in large parts of Durban hits another delay

"Soon thereafter when they were there, the transformers went up in flames and the whole area suddenly experienced a power failure. Nearby Dassenhoek experienced the same explosion and power failure as well."

Mazibuko said the eyewitness told him the area had power before the employees arrived and there was no problems with the electricity supply.

He added, according to the information he received, the municipal workers were driving three Toyota Hilux bakkies and a Toyota Hino truck. 

Mazibuko said:

The IFP condemns such criminality, if indeed it occurred, regardless of who did it. We call on eThekwini Municipality to quickly institute an investigation into these allegations. Likewise, we call on the South African Police Service to get involved in investigating these very serious allegations.
 

Taxi marshal Sipho Shange confirmed he was the eyewitness who told the IFP. 

Shange told News24 on Wednesday evening he would report what he saw to the police in Marianhill on Thursday morning. 

ALSO READ #UnrestSA: Eastern Cape towns running out of supplies as KZN panic-buyers cross border

He said he took down the registration numbers of the vehicles soon after the explosion happened. 

"I had just arrived from work when I saw those municipal workers in uniform. Shortly afterwards, I heard an explosion, power went off and we came outside out our homes to investigate. I saw all those workers on their cellphones." 

Asked what if the explosion happened accidentally because workers were busy fixing a fault, Shange said the area had no electricity issues until those workers "fiddled" with the transformers. 

"The whole thing was very suspicious and I am going to report it to the police in the morning," he told News24. 

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisele could not immediately comment on the matter. 

His response will be added once received. 

