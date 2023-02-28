20m ago

add bookmark

eThekwini not serious about ongoing sewage crisis as court matter drags - ActionSA KZN leader

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ABC's Philani Mavundla, and Zwakele Mncwango, ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, at the Durban City Hall.
ABC's Philani Mavundla, and Zwakele Mncwango, ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, at the Durban City Hall.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • Zwakele Mncwango says eThekwini is delaying court proceedings related to the ongoing sewage crisis.
  • He doubts the municipality will file an answering affidavit, after the courts extended the deadline by a month.
  • A friend of the court says officials are not competent enough to maintain the R54-billion budget.

The leader of ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal believes the eThekwini Metro is not serious about the court matter related to the ongoing sewage crisis.

"eThekwini has come with delay tactics. Before we even started the court proceedings, we actually tried to engage with the City in many instances, but they were not responding to us," said ActionSA's KZN leader, Zwakele Mncwango, on Monday.

He was speaking to the media outside the Durban High Court, where ActionSA instituted legal proceedings against several national government departments and eThekwini itself for failing to maintain sewage infrastructure.

Mncwango was joined by the former deputy mayor of eThekwini and Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) leader, Philani Mavundla, who is a friend of the court in the matter.

ActionSA's legal team has asked the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban to compel government entities tasked with resolving the ongoing sewage and infrastructure crisis to appoint an independent party to guide the process.

Mncwango said:

Going to court was a last resort for us. We were forced to come to court because they were not answering any questions.

He said the delay in the court matter on Monday was proof of the lack of care for the sewage crisis.

"Today, there is evidence eThekwini is not serious about this issue. I doubt they will file their answering affidavit by the end of March... we will see if they will do that.

"We do not believe the City's leadership is serious about these matters. The City will find itself in a difficult position.

"We have ABC joining us in this matter, and their president has a lot of evidence that eThekwini has ignored the infrastructure, not because of budgets, but because of the leadership of the City."

Mavundla, who was the chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure committee for a year, said he knew "100% of what was going on".

"The evidence we will be assisting the court with goes as far as the letters between myself, as chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure committee, the leadership of the City, the province, and as far up as the president himself.

"We had a meeting with the president and the premier to discuss these issues. We wrote a 58-page report only talking about infrastructure.

"Nobody in this country can say they do not know what is happening in eThekwini. We are here putting it on the table, it is not about ABC or ActionSA, but about the people."

He claimed there were 27 wastewater plants, and that engineers could not audit at least two because they had dilapidated severely.

He said:

You cannot dump over 80 000 cubic metres of sludge into the sea and think you are doing the right thing. You can't be having 24 wastewater plants that aren't licensed. We know each and every plant has to be licensed.

He said the City was not ignoring issues, but that leadership and officials simply did not understand governance.

"SA is a failed state, that is why we are on Stage 6 load shedding. If eThekwini was a company doing a R54-billion turnover, what type of CEO would you need?

"We just have people who are incompetent, including officials who are getting paid millions in salaries. Those who know what to do are being left behind."

In a statement last week, the eThekwini mayor's spokesperson, Ml'suleki Mntungwa, said the City noted the action by the ABC and ActionSA.

"Our legal team is preparing an opposing affidavit and is still within the timelines to respond.

"However, we want to reiterate our call to councillor Philani Mavundla and Action SA to share with the relevant authorities whatever information they have that supports their view that the leadership of the municipality has committed wrongdoing."

He said the municipality was working around the clock to fix sewer lines that were damaged by the floods.

"Our starting point had to be pump stations as these are critical in preventing pollution of our rivers and the sea. Now that we have fixed the pump stations, we have begun to connect our sewer lines.

"We want to reassure eThekwini residents that we remain committed to running a clean and transparent administration."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancactionsadurbankwazulu-natalservice deliverypollutionpoliticshealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think hospitals, schools and cellphone networks should be exempt from load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the national grid is unstable
22% - 34 votes
Yes, lives and livelihoods are at risk
78% - 118 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.18
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.48
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.39
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
939.72
+3.1%
Palladium
1,424.00
+0.8%
Gold
1,813.98
-0.2%
Silver
20.59
-0.2%
Brent Crude
82.45
-0.9%
Top 40
71,518
0.0%
All Share
77,514
0.0%
Resource 10
65,595
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,048
0.0%
Financial 15
16,418
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods

25 Feb

WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods
North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand

25 Feb

North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo