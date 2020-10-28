eThembeni residents living in excrement: 'We are citizens too'

- It's been over two months since a sewage pipe burst, leaving people living in this area to face serious health hazards.
- Residents have been trying to get the City of Cape Town to help drain out the sewage water that flooded their homes.
- In it's response, the City of Cape Town says they "cannot be expected to pump out a pond that is not earmarked for human settlement".
This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism in partnership with Eh!Woza. Sign up for Bhekisisa's newsletter. Visit Eh!Woza's website.