1h ago

add bookmark

Ethics Committee urged to act against MPs over Prasa collapse

accreditation
James Stent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members and supporters of #UniteBehind outside Parliament, where they handed over an official complaint to the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.
Members and supporters of #UniteBehind outside Parliament, where they handed over an official complaint to the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.
James Stent
  • Commuter activist group #UniteBehind has submitted a formal complaint to Parliament's Ethics Committee against six MPs.
  • They say the MPs are responsible for Prasa's collapse.
  • They want the committee to suspend or expel the MPs, including Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Members and supporters of commuter activist group #UniteBehind laid a complaint at Parliament against six MPs, including Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, on Wednesday.

They said the MPs have led to the collapse of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and must be held to account. 

#UniteBehind wants the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests to summon the six MPs to account for their involvement in Prasa's "slide into almost total ruin".

It also wants the committee to take disciplinary action against them, and to suspend or expel them from serving as MPs.

The six are:
  • Mosebenzi Zwane, current chairperson of the Transport Portfolio Committee.
  • Joe Maswanganyi, former minister of transport.
  • Dikeledi Magazi, former chairperson of the Transport Portfolio Committee.
  • Sfiso Buthelezi, former chairperson of Prasa.
  • Dipuo Peters, former minister of transport.
  • Fikile Mbalula, minister of transport.

#UniteBehind said these MPs have "through their acts and omissions … facilitated and enabled state capture and corruption through a failure of their ethical and legal duties of care".

It added Buthelezi in particular, currently the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Appropriations, directly benefitted from corruption at Prasa.

"It's just not working for us, and we as commuters need to take charge," said Sheila Arendse, a commuter and #UniteBehind supporter.

"We have a committee that's supposed to hold MPs accountable, but they're not doing their job.

"Sometimes they're doing the opposite - going out of their way not to hold the MPs accountable. The sad irony is that now we're having to watch the watchdog body," said Reverend Alan Storey.

READ | #UniteBehind’s complaint to Parliament’s Ethics Committee

At Parliament, #UniteBehind handed over its formal complaint to Collen Mahlangu, a procedural advisor at the National Assembly, who was to pass it along to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as well as Moji Moshodi and Qhude Nkosi, the co-chairpersons of the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests.

#UniteBehind's complaint, a 46-page affidavit deposed by Zackie Achmat, refers to President Cyril Ramaphosa's 24 June letter to the Ethics Committee, which urged it to engage with the recommendations of the state capture report immediately, and not to wait for the president to issue a plan.

According to Achmat, #UniteBehind's complaint drew on a mass of evidence of criminality at Prasa that has been perpetrated and enabled by these MPs, including from the Zondo report, the Public Protector's reports, investigations by law firm Werksmans and judgments in cases such as Swifambo and Siyangena, as well as #UniteBehind's own work.

AS IT HAPPENED | National shutdown: Saftu, Cosatu protest rising cost of living

"It's sad that we're having to force this body to do its job" said Zukiswa Vuka of #UniteBehind.

She added despite the "encouraging" arrests of former Transnet executives Anoj Singh and Brian Molefe, more should be done to get back the money from those responsible for looting state coffers.

"It's a painful thing to do, to go to Parliament, and to demand that people who belong to a party that I spent many years in should be arrested, should be charged, and should be expelled from Parliament," said Achmat.

"Parliament cannot dodge its responsibilities," he added, giving the Ethics Committee 30 days to respond to #UniteBehind.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prasacape townwestern capetransportprotests
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
70% - 822 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 75 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
23% - 270 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.06
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.85
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,718.68
-0.3%
Silver
18.11
-1.8%
Palladium
2,076.00
-0.7%
Platinum
852.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
99.31
-5.8%
Top 40
60,736
-1.0%
All Share
67,257
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,314
-0.9%
Industrial 25
83,458
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,867
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo