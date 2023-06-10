Eusebius McKaiser's family pay their last respects to him in Makhanda

- Eusebius McKaiser was laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown, Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.
- The funeral service was attended by relatives, friends and colleagues.
- Rhodes University council chair Judge Gerald Bloem said McKaiser lived and did more in 45 years than many could dream of in 90.
Sorrow filled The Settler's Monument in Makhanda on Saturday morning, where mourners gathered to pay their last respects to broadcaster, author and political analyst, Eusebius McKaiser.
The funeral service was attended by relatives, friends and colleagues. McKaiser died suddenly on 30 May in Johannesburg. He was 45.
Remembering McKaiser, his loved ones described him as an intellectual with a deep love for books and someone who had a big personality.Reading a letter on behalf of McKaiser's sisters, Sonya McKaiser said:
"We've lost you, my brother, and we are devastated."
McKaiser was born on 28 March 1978 and began his formal education at St Mary's Primary School in Albany Road.
He matriculated at Graeme College before he enrolled at Rhodes University in 1997.
The university's council chairperson, Judge Gerald Bloem, said that when the university community learnt of McKaiser's death, they were shrouded in grief.
"We were in mourning, deep mourning and sorrow," Bloem said.
He added that no language could sufficiently describe the enduring sequence of despair, sadness and even rage that the Rhodes community is going through.
"Today, we gather here at the wake of his untimely death to remember and to celebrate Eusebius for his formidable intellect, his caring nature, his friendship and his activism," he said.
According to Bloem, McKaiser lived and did more in 45 years than many could dream of in 90.
Rhodes University said that it would remember McKaiser as an embodiment of the university's spirit and his commitment to social justice and equality.
McKaiser is survived by his partner, Nduduzo Nyanda; father, Donald McKaiser; stepmother, Valencia McKaiser; brother, Aden; and sisters, Geniva and Marilyn as well as his extended family.