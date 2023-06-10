Eusebius McKaiser's family pay their last respects to him in Makhanda

Eusebius McKaiser was laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown, Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

Rhodes University council chair Judge Gerald Bloem said McKaiser lived and did more in 45 years than many could dream of in 90.

Sorrow filled The Settler's Monument in Makhanda on Saturday morning, where mourners gathered to pay their last respects to broadcaster, author and political analyst, Eusebius McKaiser.

The funeral service was attended by relatives, friends and colleagues. McKaiser died suddenly on 30 May in Johannesburg. He was 45.

Remembering McKaiser, his loved ones described him as an intellectual with a deep love for books and someone who had a big personality.Reading a letter on behalf of McKaiser's sisters, Sonya McKaiser said:

My brother, you've left us too soon, I am broken in pieces. But from this day forward, I am going to hold on to all the good memories. More importantly, I am going to be strong, and be there for dad, aunty Len, her sister Marilyn, her brother Aiden...

"We've lost you, my brother, and we are devastated."

McKaiser was born on 28 March 1978 and began his formal education at St Mary's Primary School in Albany Road.