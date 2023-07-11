21m ago

Evaton family arrested for alleged murder of 'demon-possessed' mother

Cebelihle Bhengu
A family was arrested for the murder of a 'demon-possessed' mother.
PHOTO: Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images

Three family members have been arrested by Gauteng police in connection with the murder of their "demon-possessed" mother and wife. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they responded to the murder in Evaton, Sebokeng, on Monday.

She added they found the woman's mutilated body after her husband called authorities. 

The man, 61, his daughter and son told the police they had performed an exorcism which required them to mutilate some of her body parts. 

The three are expected in court soon on a murder charge while the investigation continues. 

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela condemned the woman's murder and urged the public to seek the help of psychological, spiritual and social welfare services. 

