50m ago

add bookmark

Even I would have voted for them - FF+ mayoral candidate says DA wins City of Cape Town as it 'created fear'

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • FF Plus mayoral candidate Lennit Max believes the DA will emerge victorious only because the electorate is wary of the "radical plans" of other parties.
  • By Wednesday mid-morning, the party had attracted 1.72% of the votes in the City of Cape Town, up from the 0.41% in 2016.
  • Max, who was only named the party's mayoral candidate two weeks before the elections, said he was pleased with the numbers.

As the DA appears well on its way to maintaining its majority in the City of Cape Town, FF Plus mayoral candidate Lennit Max believes his former party has only emerged victorious because the electorate are wary of the "radical plans" of the other parties.

News24 Elections Forecaster: see who is expected to win - or lose - in SA's metros

He said on Wednesday:

If I was an ordinary voter, even I would have voted for the DA.

"The DA created fear – fear of what might happen if the ANC, the EFF, GOOD... took control of the metro. People don't want social housing [in the inner city] or the hijacking of buildings, like what you see in the other metros. They want a clean and attractive city, tourism and jobs."

By Wednesday mid-morning, the party had attracted 1.72% of the votes in the City, up from the 0.41% in 2016.

Elections 2021 Results: See the battle for your municipality unfold with our special elections map

Max said he was pleased with this result, pointing out that he had had only two weeks to get his campaign on track after being named as the party's mayoral candidate.

He previously told News24 the FF Plus aimed to represent the interest of minorities, "including Africans who believe in our values", saying it stood for "equal opportunities for all based on merit and reject affirmative action policies".

It emphasised its commitment to combatting unemployment, the housing backlog and crime.

"It is clear that our message resonates with voters," Max said.

He added:

In the very short time we spent campaigning in the metro, this result is overwhelming, much more than we expected.


The party didn't have a specific focus on any racial group, although he wanted to clear misconceptions by promoting the message that the FF+ welcomed people from all demographics, he said.

"I focused on awareness, especially to the coloured people, who were ignorant in thinking that we aren't also for them. That is my responsibility - to make people know that we stand for all."

And had he had more time, he said he believed the party's numbers would have been even better.

"But we'll use this as a springboard for 2024. I am going to work hard to make sure we get more seats in provincial legislature."

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ff pluslennit maxwestern capepoliticselections 2021
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
84% - 1339 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
16% - 249 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.40
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.97
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.83
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,785.07
-0.3%
Silver
23.59
+0.2%
Palladium
2,002.60
-0.6%
Platinum
1,046.81
+0.5%
Brent Crude
84.72
+0.0%
Top 40
61,522
+0.9%
All Share
68,168
+1.0%
Resource 10
63,681
+1.8%
Industrial 25
88,778
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,131
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo