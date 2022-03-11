20m ago

add bookmark

Ever-expanding locust outbreak in Northern Cape affecting 33 farming towns

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Locust swarms are gathering pace in Northern Cape.
Locust swarms are gathering pace in Northern Cape.
PHOTO: Fairfax Media via Getty Images
  • Parts of the Northern Cape are combating a locust outbreak. 
  • The president of Agri Northern Cape, Nicol Jansen, said the outbreak was so extensive it had been challenging to combat. 
  • The outbreak has spread to 33 farming towns in the Northern Cape and also made its way to the Western and Eastern Cape. 

The locust outbreak in the Northern Cape has rapidly expanded as attempts are made to stop the swarms from reaching the Free State. 

While the Northern Cape is used to outbreaks, the latest plague's spread is so vast it has become challenging to combat. 

The president of Agri Northern Cape, Nicol Jansen, told News24 this was one of the more extensive infestations the province had had to deal with. 

The outbreak has spread to parts of the Eastern and Western Cape.

Large areas in the Northern Cape have been affected, and substantial damage to crops has been recorded. 

Jansen said two large swarms were currently wreaking havoc in the province.

"The swarms are quite big. Looks like dark clouds as they are coming in."

In a statement, the Northern Cape Department of Agriculture said the brown locust outbreak was still escalating in various parts of the province, especially in the Pixley ka Seme District (Karoo belt).

READ | Farmers on alert as locust swarms spotted in parts of SA

"Most of the areas are affected by fliers [adult locusts], and there are also new reports on a new generation of locusts [hoppers]." 

The department said around 33 farming towns had already been affected. 

With a vast area affected, Jansen said it had been difficult for teams to spray crops and fight the infestation with limited equipment. 

"It's a huge area. It's made it difficult for the Department of Agriculture and farmers to combat the outbreak," he added.

Meanwhile, the department has procured two helicopters to assist with aerial spraying, especially in affected and inaccessible areas.

"One helicopter is stationed in Upington for the western farming towns, while the second one is around De Aar for the farming towns in the eastern parts," it said.

The private sector has also raised funds to get a crop duster in the sky.

READ | Why birds in the Eastern Cape have been dropping dead from the sky

Jansen said around 9 000km had already been sprayed.

While the current outbreak will not directly threaten food security, Jansen said the profitability of the agriculture sector would be impacted. 

He added it was essential to eradicate the infestation before it moved into the Free State. 

"If we don't stop them on foot, it will also have a big threat on the Free State. It is quite important that we win the fight," Jansen said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
northern capekimberleyanimalseconomyagriculture
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
33% - 6266 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
67% - 12450 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.08
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.74
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.59
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.07
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,991.77
-0.3%
Silver
25.70
-0.8%
Palladium
2,936.78
+0.1%
Platinum
1,067.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
109.33
-1.7%
Top 40
67,572
0.0%
All Share
73,889
0.0%
Resource 10
83,988
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,672
0.0%
Financial 15
15,637
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo