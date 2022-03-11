Ever-expanding locust outbreak in Northern Cape affecting 33 farming towns

Parts of the Northern Cape are combating a locust outbreak.

The outbreak has spread to 33 farming towns in the Northern Cape and also made its way to the Western and Eastern Cape.

The locust outbreak in the Northern Cape has rapidly expanded as attempts are made to stop the swarms from reaching the Free State.

While the Northern Cape is used to outbreaks, the latest plague's spread is so vast it has become challenging to combat.

The president of Agri Northern Cape, Nicol Jansen, told News24 this was one of the more extensive infestations the province had had to deal with.

Large areas in the Northern Cape have been affected, and substantial damage to crops has been recorded.

Jansen said two large swarms were currently wreaking havoc in the province.

"The swarms are quite big. Looks like dark clouds as they are coming in."

In a statement, the Northern Cape Department of Agriculture said the brown locust outbreak was still escalating in various parts of the province, especially in the Pixley ka Seme District (Karoo belt).

"Most of the areas are affected by fliers [adult locusts], and there are also new reports on a new generation of locusts [hoppers]."

The department said around 33 farming towns had already been affected.

With a vast area affected, Jansen said it had been difficult for teams to spray crops and fight the infestation with limited equipment.

"It's a huge area. It's made it difficult for the Department of Agriculture and farmers to combat the outbreak," he added.

Meanwhile, the department has procured two helicopters to assist with aerial spraying, especially in affected and inaccessible areas.

"One helicopter is stationed in Upington for the western farming towns, while the second one is around De Aar for the farming towns in the eastern parts," it said.

The private sector has also raised funds to get a crop duster in the sky.

Jansen said around 9 000km had already been sprayed.

While the current outbreak will not directly threaten food security, Jansen said the profitability of the agriculture sector would be impacted.

He added it was essential to eradicate the infestation before it moved into the Free State.

"If we don't stop them on foot, it will also have a big threat on the Free State. It is quite important that we win the fight," Jansen said.

