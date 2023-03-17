'Every corner of SA is a hotspot': Natjoints vows to maintain heavy presence during EFF shutdown

Natjoints has vowed to protect every corner of the country during the EFF's planned 'national shutdown' on Monday.

The intelligence structure briefed the media on security measures on Friday.

It said it acknowledged the right to protest but vowed to ensure protection from lawlessness.

Law enforcement has vowed to maintain a heavy presence in "every corner of SA" during the EFF's planned national shutdown on Monday.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) briefed the media on Friday about security measures ahead of the protest action, saying it would respond to eventualities because "every corner of SA" is a hot spot for criminality.

"Every corner of SA is a hotspot, and all the provinces are targeted. We have mobilised everywhere, and all the provinces are hard at work. All routes are a priority. We will respond accordingly to any highway that is under threat. Everybody will be protected and saved from the anarchy that might prevail," said deputy national police commissioner Tebello Mosikili.

The EFF has planned a nationwide shutdown in protest against persistent load shedding as Eskom tries to prevent a complete grid collapse, unemployment and to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation.

Mosikili said that while community-based crime-fighting structures were not expected to assume policing-related roles, she urged them to report any suspicious and unlawful activities.

"They are not expected to take any action that is police related. However, as our partners, they are our eyes and ears to report any wrongdoing [so that] the police can respond," she said.

Mosikili said that while Natjoints acknowledged the constitutional right to demonstrate, law enforcement would arrest anyone who broke the law.