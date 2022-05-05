'Everyone is on edge': Neighbours reel after body of 'quiet' man found buried in shallow grave

Peter Dohibal, who was murdered and buried in his backyard, was described as a man who loved his late wife.

Dohibal's wife died last year, and the elderly man lived with his tenant of 26 years.

Four people will appear in court for his murder.

The 78-year-old Gauteng man whose body was found buried in his backyard had lost his wife just a year earlier.



That is according to neighbours, who have described Peter Dohibal as a quiet man who loved his wife. The two were from Austria.

His domestic worker and gardener have been charged with his death. His body was found by police after he was reported missing by his tenant.

Ronald Chikwoza, 42, and Juliana Chimamgani, 38 - his gardener and domestic worker respectively - have been charged for the crime.

Other accused are Micheal Chimangweni, 25, and Amos Tembo, 28. They previously told a court they were not involved in the matter.

It is still unclear how Dohibal was killed.

They have been charged with murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice. They will appear in court on Friday for a bail application.

On Thursday, one of the neighbours told News24 that he had known Dohibal for over 30 years.

"Peter had no kids, rarely spoke of family in the area, and his wife had just passed away a year ago. He lived alone with his long-standing tenant of 26 years," said the neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous.

READ | Gardener 'exonerates' wife, two suspects in murder of elderly Gauteng man buried in his garden

"Peter was a quiet man, who kept to himself. Despite his love of motor sport, he spent the majority of his time working on businesses with his wife. When Dohibal wasn't with us, relaxing and drinking a beer or two at the steakhouse, he would spend time with his wife.

"Peter loved going out for a meal with his wife at the steakhouse, he did that quite often."

He said the couple was a dynamic duo.

"The two were both from Austria and, to my knowledge, they didn't have kids or relatives this side.

"What I do know is that the couple spent a lot of time together and were involved in the hospitality, tourism and travel industry," said the neighbour.

He said that, when the couple left town for work, he would watch over their home.

READ | Cop turned killer Rosemary Ndlovu appears in court for allegedly plotting more murders

"I did that a lot when the couple was out. I would just sit in my study and look directly at his house, so I could see anything that seemed amiss while they weren't around. He would do the same for me and my wife when we would be away."



He said after Dohibal's wife died last year, he turned inwards, spending all his time alone.

He said he was shocked to learn of Dohibal's gruesome death.

"On that Tuesday, late in the afternoon, I had decided to leave the house. I was about to reverse my car when I was met with a massive vehicle and people heavily-dressed in ways they would be when attending a crime scene," he said, adding:

I had no idea what was going on, so I stopped to ask the detective on the scene, and that's when she broke the news to me. I was shocked and couldn't believe what she was telling me, it was absolutely terrible.

He said the neighbourhood was shocked to learn the crime was allegedly carried out by the gardener and domestic worker.

"I never knew much about the gardener or how long he worked for Peter since there wasn't much to do outside on our property. I never saw much of him, but he is believed to be involved in the murder.

"The whole neighbourhood is shocked and still uptight about what happened. Everyone is really on the edge, I mean one could only hope that the person who works for us does not do the exact same thing."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

