'Everyone' should support work of Zondo commission - Ronald Lamola on defiant Jacob Zuma

When former president Jacob Zuma established the state capture inquiry, he called on everyone to support the commission and not impede its work. Now he should do what he once advocated for.

This is according to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

Addressing an investor webinar hosted by Nascence Advisory on Thursday, Lamola said Zuma previously made calls for the work of the inquiry not to be impeded.

Lamola's address comes amid Zuma's announcement that he would boycott the commission despite an order by the Constitutional Court.

He said:

President Zuma himself, when he introduced the commission, has called for all of us to support the work of the commission and not to impede its work and to ensure that as a collective wisdom of the nation we give the support.

"So, we expect that everyone who is called by the commission, including president Zuma, either through normal voluntary channels or through subpoenas, is going to answer accordingly and respond in a positive manner to go and help the commission to find the truth that is going to be presented to the president."

In a statement on Monday, Zuma contended that his defiance was motivated by the Constitutional Court ruling that he did not have a blanket "right to silence" in response to the hundreds of questions the inquiry wishes to put to him.

The former president has made it clear he was willing to face jail time rather than appear before the commission to answer questions about his tenure.

Lamola dodged a question when asked if he could imagine a day Zuma would be arrested.

"I really don't want to put a hypothetical scenario. I would prefer we give the commission a life of its own. With the instruments the commission has, we are confident that they can seek the truth and cooperation from anyone," Lamola said.

He added that it would be necessary to give the commission "a life of its own".

He said:

From our perspective, we have given the commission all instruments that will enable it to function and also to ensure that everyone who is supposed to answer to the commission is able to do so. There are rules we have promulgated like the subpoenas and the relevant instruments. Our attitude is that we need to give the commission a life of its own. This will help us with the challenge the State has faced.

Lamola also said the work of the inquiry enables government to review the efficacy of state institutions.

"[We also] draw important lessons on how corruption could manifest. The commission, whilst enabling law enforcement institutions to unravel any illegal activities, will also enable us carefully to diagnose the systemic threats and flaws to the institutions that are required to keep our constitutional democracy afloat at all material times. The diagnosis needs to be followed by dedicated action," he said.