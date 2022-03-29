1h ago

add bookmark

Evidence leaders chosen for Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Advocate Nazreen Bawa SC and Ncumisa Mayosi have been appointed as evidence leaders for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment.
  • Bawa has extensive experience as an evidence leader.
  • The committee decided to continue with its work, despite Mkwhebane's application for a rescission order.

Two experienced attorneys have been appointed as evidence leaders for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwhebane's impeachment inquiry.

The Section 194 Committee – the parliamentary committee charged with the inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office – was informed that advocate Nazreen Bawa SC will be the lead evidence leader, with advocate Ncumisa Mayosi as the other evidence leader.

The Office of the State Attorney appointed them.

Their appointments were welcomed by members of the committee, and committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi seemed pleased that the committee had reached its "first milestone".

READ | MPs forge ahead with impeachment, despite Mkhwebane's mooted rescission application

Over the next month, Bawa and Mayosi will have to familiarise themselves with the matter – there are some 9 000 pages worth of documentation, excluding the report of an independent panel that found that there is a prima facie case for Mkwhebane's removal.

Bawa is experienced as an evidence leader. She fulfilled this role in the inquiry into disgraced NPA bosses, advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's, fitness to hold office, which Justice Yvonne Mokgoro chaired, as well as the inquiry into policing in Khayelitsha.

Meanwhile, the committee decided to continue with its work, as nothing is preventing it from doing so. Earlier in March, Mkhwebane applied directly to the Constitutional Court for a rescission order of the apex court's ruling, which effectively gave the committee the green light to continue its work.

The actual inquiry by the committee is expected to commence in May, and an outcome is expected in September.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanepoliticscourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 708 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 288 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.57
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.08
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.16
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,914.28
-0.5%
Silver
24.63
-1.0%
Palladium
2,117.01
-5.3%
Platinum
980.95
-0.6%
Brent Crude
112.48
-7.3%
Top 40
67,911
+0.7%
All Share
74,776
+0.8%
Resource 10
77,571
-3.1%
Industrial 25
83,054
+3.1%
Financial 15
17,771
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
One-month-old baby, teen boy and woman die in head-on-collision in Mpumalanga

4h ago

One-month-old baby, teen boy and woman die in head-on-collision in Mpumalanga
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo