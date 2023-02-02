49m ago

add bookmark

Evil and coldblooded: Animal welfare group horrified after boys set pit bull alight

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A pit bull was set alight.
A pit bull was set alight.
Getty Images
  • Five boys burnt a pit bull to death in Hanover Park.
  • Animal Welfare Society described the incident as evil and cold-blooded.
  • A resident watched helplessly as the boys set the dog alight at the weekend.

The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) removed the charred remains of a female pit bull in Hanover Park, Cape Town, at the weekend, after the dog was set alight allegedly by five boys.

AWS spokesperson Allen Perrins said resident Fatima du Toit and her two grandchildren witnessed the boys setting the dog alight.

"No one should ever have to witness such horror and the ear-piercing screams of the dog crying out in pain will haunt them forever because of the inhuman cruelty these boys did to the animal," said Perrins.

"What makes this crime particularly heinous is its coldblooded nature coupled with the fact that it was committed by children."  

According to the organisation, the boys, aged between 10 and 13, cornered and deliberately set the dog alight. 

READ | 'These are not pets': Man gives away his two pit bulls after news of child mauled to death

Perrins said Du Toit desperately wanted to intervene and stop the boys but was too "shocked and petrified" of violent retribution.

"All she could do was watch in horror and shield her grandchildren from the nightmare unfolding before their eyes. When she finally plucked up the courage to confront the group they ran away cursing and laughing, leading her to suspect they were high on drugs," Perrins added.

He said the woman was visibly shaken when she reported the incident to AWS.

pitbull
Fatima du Toit and her grandson with AWS inspector who removed the charred animal.
Photo Supplied Supplied

What was also disturbing, Perrins said, was the number of bystanders who chose to reach for their phones and film the entire "horrendous, evil incident" rather than intervene and stop the perpetrators. 

"We collected the badly decomposed carcass and any other evidence we could gather at the scene," Perrins said. 

He said Du Toit's teary-eyed grandson, who kept a safe distance from the scene while holding his grandmother's hand, told the AWS team the children were "evil".

PICS | Chemical spill in Durban 'kills aquatic life', MPs say

"I don't like it when my granny gets heartsore and I don't like seeing her cry," the boy added.

Perrins said this was one of the most gruesome incidents the organisation had seen in its more than a decade of existence.

"What we saw was absolutely shocking and disgusting. The amount of pain that the poor dog endured is unthinkable. We will do our damnedest to apprehend those responsible and hope that our intervention will help Fatima and her family find peace and closure," Perrins said. 

AWS has pleaded with anyone who has information on the incident to contact them on 021 692 2626.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Philippi police had no record of the incident.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1260 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 7048 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1452 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

10h ago

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.98
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.89
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
18.64
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.11
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
1,030.77
+1.9%
Palladium
1,675.09
+0.4%
Gold
1,943.72
-0.3%
Silver
24.42
+1.9%
Brent Crude
82.84
-3.2%
Top 40
73,908
+0.3%
All Share
80,050
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,188
+0.1%
Industrial 25
103,003
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,551
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

1h ago

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo