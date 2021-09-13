'Evil things happen to poor people' - mother after missing daughter, 13, is found dead

Another child has been kidnapped and killed.

Vuyelwa Mokoena disappeared on 10 August, and her decomposed body was found on 10 September.

Her body was found inside a stormwater drain a few houses away from her home.

The decomposed body of a 13-year-old Sebokeng girl who went missing a month ago has been found in a storm water drain.

Vuyelwa Mokoena's body was found on Sunday in Zone 6, not far from her house.

She was last seen on August 10 when she went buy snacks at a stall a mere 100m away from her mother's shack.

Vuyelwa's heartbroken mother said whoever killed her child does not deserve to be part of the community.

"My daughter's body was partially dressed. Her lower body was naked except for the pink socks she was wearing when she disappeared," Thandi Mokoena said.

"They have killed the only child God gave me," Mokoena said.

Mokoena had barely slept from 10 August following her daughter's disappearance.

Ntwaagae Seleka

"She left my shack going to watch television next door at my aunt's house. Around 19:00, I called her, and she didn't answer. I asked my aunt, who told me that Vuyelwa had left to buy sweets and snacks from a street vendor along our street.

"I combed Zone 6 and other parts of Sebokeng, Evaton, Orange Farm, and Lakeside looking for Vuyelwa. Since she had disappeared, I lost [my] appetite worried about her safe return," said Mokoena.

The following day, Mokoena reported Vuyelwa missing at the Evaton police station.

READ | Body of missing boy, 6, retrieved from sewage system in Joburg

For the entire month, Mokoena, her friends, and relatives helped search for the Grade 7 pupil.

They even consulted a sangoma who told them that Vuyelwa was not far from her home and they must search in neighbouring houses.

"Vuyelwa was my only child. A heartless person killed my child. Her killer doesn't deserve to live among us.

"What offence my child has done that warranted her murder? I suspect that she was raped. I want to know why she was killed. My daughter was an innocent human being who enjoyed her life," Mokoena said.

Ntwaagae Seleka

Mokoena said on 10 September, neighbours called her to the house where her daughter's body was found.

The house is also a shebeen.

Why do evil things happen to us poor people?

"I went there and saw her legs protruding from the drain. Her lower body was naked, and only her chest was clothed. Her face was swollen and decomposed. I identified my child through her haircut, pink socks and T-shirt she was wearing.

"Why did they kill my child? They won't bring her life back. They have stolen the life of my only child. The law must deal with her killers. They must rot in jail.

"Whoever killed my child is a monster. My child, like every child, deserved to live in a free and safe place. However, someone has taken away her life. Why do evil things happen to us poor people? As an unemployed mother, I don't have a cent to give my child a decent funeral," Mokoena said.

Mokoena said if it were not because of her neighbour who lifted the lid covering the drain, her daughter's remains would not have been found.

Police spokesperson Constable Thulisile Msibi said they are investigating a case of murder, and no arrest has been made.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.