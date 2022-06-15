Ex-AfriForum employee gets suspended sentence for R1 million fraud

A former AfriForum employee has received a suspended prison sentence for fraud.

P ieter Hendrik Myburg submitted invoices for cameras for which the organisation paid R1 million, but never received.

He worked as the organisation's regional coordinator in the Free State.

Pieter Hendrik Myburg, 36, appeared in the Bloemfontein Regional Court on Tuesday, where he was convicted of and sentenced for fraud and defeating the administration of justice.

This was after the court found that he submitted fraudulent quotations to the organisation's head office for payment for cameras. The cameras were never bought and the money was pocketed.

At the time that the crime was committed, Myburg worked as the regional coordinator in the Free State and was responsible for managing AfriForum's offices in Bloemfontein. He was also responsible for procuring whatever was needed at the office.

According to Free State Hawks spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo, on 26 January 2018 Myburg told management that cameras had been stolen from the Bloemfontein office.

Management officials did their own internal investigation because there was a suspicion that Myburg might have been involved.

He said:

The outcome of the internal investigation revealed that Myburg was involved in fraudulent activities where he submitted various fraudulent quotations to head office for payments....[for] cameras which were never bought. Some of the cameras that he submitted quotations [for] were not reported as stolen.

Singo added that Myburg took the funds between January 2016 and January 2018.

"As a result of the fraudulent activities, AfriForum was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R1 million. The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, based in Bloemfontein, for further investigation. Myburg was served with a summons on 25 January 2022. He appeared in court on several occasions, culminating in his recent conviction."

Myburg was sentenced to eight years behind bars, wholly suspended for five years, and 36 months of correctional supervision.

He was also ordered to repay AfriForum R720 000 in monthly instalments of R12 000 over five years.

