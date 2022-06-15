1h ago

add bookmark

Ex-AfriForum employee gets suspended sentence for R1 million fraud

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Bloemfontein Regional Court handed down a suspended sentence to Pieter Hendrik Myburg for defrauding AfriForum out of R1 million.
The Bloemfontein Regional Court handed down a suspended sentence to Pieter Hendrik Myburg for defrauding AfriForum out of R1 million.
PHOTO: Supplied by Free State Hawks
  • A former AfriForum employee has received a suspended prison sentence for fraud.
  • Pieter Hendrik Myburg submitted invoices for cameras for which the organisation paid R1 million, but never received.
  • He worked as the organisation's regional coordinator in the Free State.

A former AfriForum employee has received a suspended sentence for defrauding the organisation of R1 million.

Pieter Hendrik Myburg, 36, appeared in the Bloemfontein Regional Court on Tuesday, where he was convicted of and sentenced for fraud and defeating the administration of justice.

This was after the court found that he submitted fraudulent quotations to the organisation's head office for payment for cameras. The cameras were never bought and the money was pocketed.

READ | AfriForum's legal unit takes on Gauteng deputy speaker for allegedly assaulting a cop

At the time that the crime was committed, Myburg worked as the regional coordinator in the Free State and was responsible for managing AfriForum's offices in Bloemfontein. He was also responsible for procuring whatever was needed at the office.

According to Free State Hawks spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo, on 26 January 2018 Myburg told management that cameras had been stolen from the Bloemfontein office.

Management officials did their own internal investigation because there was a suspicion that Myburg might have been involved.

He said: 

The outcome of the internal investigation revealed that Myburg was involved in fraudulent activities where he submitted various fraudulent quotations to head office for payments....[for] cameras which were never bought. Some of the cameras that he submitted quotations [for] were not reported as stolen.

Singo added that Myburg took the funds between January 2016 and January 2018.  

"As a result of the fraudulent activities, AfriForum was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R1 million. The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, based in Bloemfontein, for further investigation. Myburg was served with a summons on 25 January 2022. He appeared in court on several occasions, culminating in his recent conviction."

Myburg was sentenced to eight years behind bars, wholly suspended for five years, and 36 months of correctional supervision.

He was also ordered to repay AfriForum R720 000 in monthly instalments of R12 000 over five years.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumfree statebloemfonteinfraudcrime and courtscourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 7179 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 696 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4195 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.99
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.37
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.75
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,833.58
+1.4%
Silver
21.52
+2.3%
Palladium
1,849.00
+1.6%
Platinum
950.00
+2.7%
Brent Crude
121.17
-0.9%
Top 40
60,273
+1.4%
All Share
66,556
+1.3%
Resource 10
69,783
+2.1%
Industrial 25
74,115
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,292
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo