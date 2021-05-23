Ex-ambassador to Israel, ANC stalwart Ismail Coovadia dies of Covid-19

Ismail Coovadia has died after contracting Covid-19.

Coovadia had served as ambassador to Israel.

An anti-apartheid activist, Coovadia opposed Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

South Africa's former ambassador to Israel, Ismail Coovadia, has died, the African National Congress' Stalwarts and Veterans confirmed on Sunday.

"He passed away after contracting Covid. Our thoughts and prayers are with [his wife] Soraya," said spokesperson Mpho Mosimane.

Coovadia was an ANC anti-apartheid activist.

A strong opponent of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, he once referred to Israel's actions as a "replication" of apartheid.

In June 2013, he publicly rejected the Israeli government's gift of trees planted in his name on occupied Palestinian land. He said his permission was not sought to plant a tree in his name on "usurped land".



