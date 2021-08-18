1h ago

add bookmark

Ex-anti-vaxxer gets her jab: 'The list of people I know dying of Covid-19 is growing longer'

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A Uitenhage mom did a "complete 180", going from an anti-vaxxer to being fully inoculated within a few months.
  • This after she lost a number of loved ones to Covid-19.
  • After numerous close calls with contracting the virus, she chose to get the jab despite having a history of severe reactions to medication.

Priscilla Potgieter was willing to take her chances, refusing to register for the Covid-19 vaccination and labelling the pandemic over-exaggerated as it is "just a cold".

Satisfied the survival rate was high enough for her to live through a possible infection she refused to "put that stuff in my body".

"But that was before the deaths hit close to home," the former wedding planner turned stay-at-home mom said.

READ | NCCC to discuss making vaccines available for all over-18s sooner

After numerous close calls with contracting the virus - her husband during the first wave was asymptomatic and the only person in her household to test positive - she chose to get the jab after seeing friends, loved ones and family members succumb to the pandemic in short succession.

Among the fatalities is her cousin, Dougie Heymans, a former Cheetahs prop who represented the Free State in 154 matches.

Potgieter said he had not been sick for long before being put on a ventilator and "that was it".

Her mother, who had a pre-existing lung condition, battled the virus for 31 days and "barely pulled through", she recalled, adding:

The list of people I know who have died of Covid is growing longer and longer. The scary thing is that most of them are young, healthy people that would have stood a chance of surviving if they had been vaccinated. Yes, the vaccine is not a cure. But if you have a chance to survive it, why wouldn't you take that option? Not taking it is just as big of a gamble as taking it.

Conspiracy theories and fear of the unknown played a role in her initial stance, Potgieter admitted, believing it was the main reason people were hesitant to get the jab.

"To me, there wasn't enough validation of what the side-effects could be. If something is known, it feels more familiar and safe. I eventually based my decision on faith because if my ability to survive was based on my choices alone I would have died a long time ago."

Potgieter, 38, a mom of two from Uitenhage, did a "complete 180", going from an anti-vaxxer to being fully inoculated within a few months.

READ | Covid-19: Complaints to be laid against heart surgeon's 'problematic' video on vaccines

She said after seeing one of her friends lose both his parents within four days made her reassess her decision to not be vaccinated.

"I was confronted with the whole concept of fear - the fear of dying of Covid and the fear of what the vaccine could do to me. As a Christian, I realised that I was called to live fearlessly.

vaccine
Priscilla Potgieter gets her jab.

"So, if God could protect me before the vaccine, he will protect me with the vaccine. If we can do something to minimise the severity of the symptoms, why wouldn't we?"

Potgieter added she wanted her children to live in a world of normalcy, which could only be realised if the majority of the population was vaccinated. 

She said:

We complain about people losing jobs, industries closing and not being able to socialise. Here we can do something to make a difference, but because of fear, we don't. I heard a phrase that was a turning point for me: 'May your choices reflect your hopes; and not your fears'.

She continued: "I chose to get the vaccine because it hit home when I started losing those close to me; I realised that they would've had a better chance [had they been vaccinated]. I almost lost my mom - this strong woman who got to the point where she said she would rather just die. And I couldn't do anything for her."

She also has a history of severe reactions to medication, even antibiotics, but fought her fear of side-effects when she went for her two Pfizer jabs.

While she had a sore arm, chills and a mild headache, she was perfectly fine thereafter, Potgieter added.

vaccine
Priscilla Potgieter and her husband, Dr Albertyn Potgieter, were vaccinated on the same day.

"Vaccination was the first step in doing something for my loved ones, without being selfish about getting it because of fear. If your actions are dictated by that, it's not a good enough reason not to get it. If you can make a sound choice based on conviction of what you've seen, or not seen, that's fine. But I am basing my choice on hope because fear can be debilitating.

READ | Level 3: Cinemas, theatres, museums and casinos can operate again

"The irony to me is that people who are anti-vaxxers, which a lot of our friends are, end up fighting you about it. I ask myself why - it's as if they're trying to convince themselves, not you."

She urged people to "assess what their hopes are".

"And if you have hope for the future, for yourself, for your family, for the country and for the economy, then you have to do what's best for the greater good and not just think of yourself," Potgieter said.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capevaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
61% - 2184 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
21% - 744 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
12% - 412 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
6% - 217 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
14.85
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.41
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.39
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Gold
1,788.05
+0.1%
Silver
23.74
+0.3%
Palladium
2,522.46
+1.3%
Platinum
1,010.28
+1.1%
Brent Crude
69.03
-0.7%
Top 40
62,657
0.0%
All Share
68,940
0.0%
Resource 10
70,864
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,225
0.0%
Financial 15
13,890
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo