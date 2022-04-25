Ex-Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena arrested for allegedly assaulting partner

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena was arrested for common assault.

He allegedly physically assaulted his partner.

This is the second time Mokoena has been accused of common assault by a partner.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena was arrested on a charge of common assault following an alleged domestic dispute between him and his partner last Thursday.

"[The suspect] was taken to Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Friday, where the case was not enrolled, pending further investigation," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

According to National Prosecuting Authority's regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, the case was withdrawn on Friday due to insufficient evidence.

READ | Aaron Mokoena's ex-lover claims to be living in fear after laying charge against him

In June 2020, Mokoena's former partner, Omphemetse Mashego, claimed he had punched her in the face and on her body, leaving bruises.

She previously alleged that, when Mokoena drank excessively, he became violent and would attack her for no reason.

Mashego said her ordeal began on 31 December 2018, when she claimed an intoxicated Mokoena had to be stopped by her two siblings from physically attacking her.

News24 repeatedly tried to get hold of Mokoena but his phone was off.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.