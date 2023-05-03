Ex-bank employee gets 20-year sentence for theft, pension forfeited to the bank

A former bank employee who stole more than R500 000 was sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison.

A former bank employee was sentenced to an effective 20 years' imprisonment after he stole more than R500 000 over three days.

In addition, his pension benefits were forfeited to the bank as compensation for the loss the bank had incurred.

Thokozani Goodwill Ndlovu was the bank's ATMs operator when he stole the money.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Ndlovu received his employer's recognition when he was entrusted with taking care of the day-to-day operation of the ATMs.

"The 35-year-old Ndlovu used [that] trust to enrich himself instead of rendering loyal service to his employer and clients," he added.

Eventually, the bank realised that more than half a million rand had gone missing within three days in November 2018.

An internal investigation identified Ndlovu as the prime suspect.

"The bank then laid a formal charge with the South African Police Service in Volksrust, which conducted [an] investigation that led to Ndlovu's arrest in March 2019," Mohlala said.

Ndlovu was sentenced to 10 years each behind bars for two of the three counts of theft against him, and five years' imprisonment for the third count of theft, which will run concurrently with the sentence imposed for the second theft count.

"Out of 25 years' imprisonment, he is expected to serve 20 years behind bars, and the Volksrust Regional Court further ruled that his pension be forfeited to the bank to compensate the loss incurred," Mohlala said.



Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela warned employees and the public against corruption and to avoid illicit quick cash-making activities that could cause them to land up in prison.



