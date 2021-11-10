Ex-boyfriend of woman, who was found stabbed to death in his home, hands himself over to police

The ex-boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in his flat has handed himself over to the police after being on the run.

Angelique Fourie was seen arguing with her boyfriend, and later a neighbour of the boyfriend discovered her body in a pool of blood.

She had been stabbed in the neck and had injuries to her face.

The man handed himself over to the police in Norkem, Kempton Park, on Tuesday morning for in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Angelique "Angie" Fourie in Trichardt, Mpumalanga.

A country-wide search to track him down was launched on Sunday when he disappeared after dropping his two-year-old daughter at his sister's home in Secunda.



According to Mike Bolhuis, of private investigations company Specialised Security Services, he was appointed by the Fourie family to assist in the search for the ex-boyfriend, last seen at the Legends Sports Bar in Trichardt.

Eyewitnesses said the two had been seen arguing, and had then left the bar around 22:00 and returned to Fourie's apartment in the Terra Nova complex.

A neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said smoke was later seen coming from the flat.

When he went to investigate, he found Fourie's body in a pool of blood in the bathroom.

It is alleged that the suspect had tried to set the house on fire by putting a rubbish bin on a gas stove.

According to the police, Fourie had stab wounds in her neck and injuries to her face.

Bolhuis says the enormous pressure that was on the suspect when the information on his alleged involvement in the murder came out led to him handing himself over to the police in Kempton Park, Gauteng

He was transferred to the Trichardt Police Station was he was expected to appear on Thursday.

Fourie's father, Awie, will be travelling from KwaZulu-Natal to Mpumalanga to identify his daughter's body on Friday.

