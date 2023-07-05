Ex-cop found guilty of gang-related crimes in the Eastern Cape

A former Gqeberha police constable has been found guilty of gang-related crimes under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Constable Ashlyn Camphor, a member of a gang, was found guilty of 12 charges in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha.

Camphor was a member of the K9 Unit, but he was dismissed from the police after his arrest.

A former K9 Unit constable has become the Eastern Cape's first police officer to be convicted of gang-related crimes in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), according to provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene.

The case relates to a shooting at a house in Harrington Street, Arcadia on 26 January 2021, in which two people, Jason Pietersen and Zane Peters, were killed.

As the murder investigation unfolded, the constable, Ashlyn Camphor - a gang member - was implicated, along with his co-accused, fellow gang member, Duwayne Williams.

They were arrested in February 2021 and Camphor was dismissed from the police.

On Friday, the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha found Camphor guilty of 12 charges: Two counts of the contravention of the POCA, two counts of murder, one of attempted murder, as well as charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition and drugs, possession of explosives and a grenade.

Williams was found guilty of two counts of the contravention of the POCA, two counts of murder, one of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The two men are in custody and are scheduled to return to court on 15 August for sentencing procedures.

After the verdict, Mene said: "As the SAPS, we welcome the guilty verdict and hope that this serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. We will not allow the actions of a few to define our profession. We will continue to make a positive impact within our communities as we are entrusted with the responsibility of protecting and serving them."



