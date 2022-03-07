Ex-cop shoots wife, kills her 3 siblings and himself after argument

A former police constable shot his wife, killed her three siblings then turned the gun on himself in Standerton, Mpumalanga on Sunday night.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the incident occurred after they had an argument in the driveway of the couple's home.

According to Mohlala, the 36-year-old wife is fighting for her life in hospital. Her siblings - two sisters, aged 40 and 44, and a 37-year-old brother - died and her husband was found dead next to his firearm.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that there was an argument between the man and his wife, together with the woman's family in the driveway of the man's residence," Mohlala said.

Mpumalanga police have opened a murder and attempted murder case as well as an inquest docket.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela described the incident as "regrettable".

"We call on members of the society not to bottle [things] inside but rather seek professional help as soon as possible whenever they come across hurdles in life, rather than resorting to violence."





