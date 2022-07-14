Ex-cop-turned-taxi boss gets life for deadly shooting meant to 'avenge' friend's murder

A former police officer-turned-taxi owner Thembelani Headman Dlamini has been sentenced to life and an additional 40 years in jail.

Dlamini was the mastermind behind a shooting in 2019 which saw his associate and relative killed.

The court also convicted Dlamini for extortion for threatening to kill members of the Bambanani Taxi Association if they did not pay him protection money.

A former police officer-turned-taxi boss has been handed a life sentence and an additional 40 years in jail for murder and extortion.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg sentenced Thembelani Headman Dlamini on Tuesday.

Dlamini had worked in Crime Intelligence before becoming a taxi owner.

In 2019, he was with a friend when they were shot at. While he survived the attack, his friend was killed. After that, he suspected his relative and associate, Mmeli Gift Xaba, of orchestrating the attack and told several people he would avenge his friend's death.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in September 2019, Xaba was at a petrol station in Harding when he and an acquaintance were shot by Dlamini.

They were wounded and rushed to a nearby hospital. Xaba died in hospital.

NPA regional spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Dlamini was also involved in extortion.

He was convicted on a charge of extortion for threatening to kill members of the Bambanani Taxi Association if they did not pay him R50 000 to deter other associations.

"He also wanted them to allow him to run his taxis without paying the association's joining fee of R40 000. Further, he demanded to be paid between R50 and R100 per taxi per day.

"To coerce them to pay him, he enlisted the assistance of heavily armed men, who threatened them into submission. Dlamini was arrested following intense investigations," she added.

In court, prosecutors Lawrence Gcaba and Elvis Gcweka led the evidence of several eyewitnesses and taxi association members.

The State also handed in a victim impact statement compiled by Xaba's mother.

In her statement, she said she was struggling to cope since her son's death, adding he was their breadwinner, and she was now responsible for his children.

She added her daughter (Xaba's sister) died a few weeks after his death, saying she was heartbroken and could not deal with his death.

Dlamini was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, five years for attempted murder, 20 years for possessing an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, and 15 years for extortion.

The sentences will run consecutively.

The court also deemed him unfit to own a gun.

Ramkisson-Kara said the NPA welcomed the sentence.



