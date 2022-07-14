27m ago

add bookmark

Ex-cop-turned-taxi boss gets life for deadly shooting meant to 'avenge' friend's murder

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
PHOTO: Nash Narrandes
  • A former police officer-turned-taxi owner Thembelani Headman Dlamini has been sentenced to life and an additional 40 years in jail. 
  • Dlamini was the mastermind behind a shooting in 2019 which saw his associate and relative killed.
  • The court also convicted Dlamini for extortion for threatening to kill members of the Bambanani Taxi Association if they did not pay him protection money.

A former police officer-turned-taxi boss has been handed a life sentence and an additional 40 years in jail for murder and extortion.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg sentenced Thembelani Headman Dlamini on Tuesday.

Dlamini had worked in Crime Intelligence before becoming a taxi owner. 

In 2019, he was with a friend when they were shot at. While he survived the attack, his friend was killed. After that, he suspected his relative and associate, Mmeli Gift Xaba, of orchestrating the attack and told several people he would avenge his friend's death.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in September 2019, Xaba was at a petrol station in Harding when he and an acquaintance were shot by Dlamini.

They were wounded and rushed to a nearby hospital. Xaba died in hospital. 

NPA regional spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Dlamini was also involved in extortion.

He was convicted on a charge of extortion for threatening to kill members of the Bambanani Taxi Association if they did not pay him R50 000 to deter other associations.  

ALSO READ | Two in court after 39 human trafficking victims, including small children rescued in Mpumalanga

"He also wanted them to allow him to run his taxis without paying the association's joining fee of R40 000. Further, he demanded to be paid between R50 and R100 per taxi per day.

"To coerce them to pay him, he enlisted the assistance of heavily armed men, who threatened them into submission. Dlamini was arrested following intense investigations," she added.

In court, prosecutors Lawrence Gcaba and Elvis Gcweka led the evidence of several eyewitnesses and taxi association members. 

The State also handed in a victim impact statement compiled by Xaba's mother.

In her statement, she said she was struggling to cope since her son's death, adding he was their breadwinner, and she was now responsible for his children.

She added her daughter (Xaba's sister) died a few weeks after his death, saying she was heartbroken and could not deal with his death. 

Dlamini was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, five years for attempted murder, 20 years for possessing an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, and 15 years for extortion.

The sentences will run consecutively.

The court also deemed him unfit to own a gun.

Ramkisson-Kara said the NPA welcomed the sentence. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npapietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalcrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
17% - 983 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
65% - 3757 votes
SA was never ready
18% - 1017 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.13
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.27
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.19
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,710.86
-1.4%
Silver
18.48
-3.8%
Palladium
1,921.50
-3.2%
Platinum
852.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
99.57
+0.1%
Top 40
58,639
-2.4%
All Share
64,713
-2.2%
Resource 10
57,451
-6.1%
Industrial 25
80,921
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,367
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo