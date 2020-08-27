16m ago

Ex-Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli's sentencing postponed for a month

Jeanette Chabalala
  • Sentencing proceedings in the case against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were postponed for a month. 
  • In July last year, Mdluli and Mthunzi were convicted on charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe. 
  • However, despite intending to appeal both his conviction and sentence, Mdluli asked the court to consider his personal circumstances.

Sentencing proceedings in the case against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi, were postponed on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg postponed the case to 28 and 29 September, NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

"The court is in the process of hearing arguments in mitigation for a lesser sentence.

"The defence team requested a month-long postponement to trace their expert witness who will testify about the implications of Covid-19," she added.

In March, News24 reported despite intending to appeal both his conviction and upcoming sentence, Mdluli asked the court to consider his personal circumstances. 

He also told the court he and former colleague Mthunzi were wrongfully convicted for assaulting and kidnapping Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe was the husband of Tshidi Buthelezi who had previously been Mdluli's lover. Buthelezi died from an illness while Ramogibe was gunned down in 1999.

"I am not making myself a saint. I have never lifted a hand to any woman. My wife and children can attest to that," Mdluli said.

"I know you have found me guilty and I have indicated what I am doing for my children and extended family.

"I don't want to say the state has an agenda against me. The prosecutor might have reasons why he wants to take me to jail. I am asking for mercy from the court, to feel for me and my children."

He also told the court the charges against him were trumped up after he was promoted to head the Crime Intelligence division.

"Why was the case not opened then, in 1998, and it was only opened in 2010?"

Mdluli said his young children in Cape Town and extended family were all financially dependent on him.

