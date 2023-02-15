Ex-Denel manager fails to get his job back after sending porn to subordinate

A former Denel senior manager who was fired after sending his female colleague porn videos has failed to get his job back.

Sipho Ngunyule claimed his dismissal had been unfair.

The Labour Court and bargaining council found against him.

A former senior manager for business planning at Denel, who was dismissed after asking his subordinate out on dates and later sent her pornographic material, has failed in his bid to have an arbitration order reviewed.

Sipho Ngunyule had allegedly asked his junior employee out on dates on multiple occasions, which, according to a Labour Court judgment, the woman "politely rebuffed". She was employed in a department headed by Ngunyule.

According to a Johannesburg Labour Court judgment, written by Judge Graham Moshoana, Ngunyule gave the woman "looks that will make her uncomfortable". He also commented on her physical appearance.

"On one occasion, Ngunyule sent a pornographic material to [the woman]. On the second day after having received the said offensive material, [the woman] informed Ngunyule that she does not appreciate such material being sent to her," read the judgment.

Ngunyule apologised and alleged the material was meant for a friend. However, he was charged with sexual harassment when the matter reached management.

Ngunyule was found guilty and dismissed following an internal hearing, but referred the dispute to the bargaining council for alleged unfair dismissal.

The matter was not resolved, and the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council (MEIBC) appointed Arne Sjolund to fix it through arbitration.

Sjolund found against Ngunyule.

Displeased with the outcome, Ngunyule approached the Labour Court to have the decision reviewed.

He accused Sjolund of bias, misconduct, as well as a misunderstanding of the issues.



He also argued that Sjolund had reached an unjustifiable finding by ignoring crucial evidence, and added that the arbitration award did not fall within the boundaries of reasonableness.

In addition, he accused Sjolund of exceeding her powers by refusing to grant him a postponement.

In his ruling, Moshoana applauded Sjolund for publishing a "solid, unimpeachable and an impeccable arbitration award".

Moshoana said:

Her award is logical, well-reasoned and supported by authorities of this court, the Labour Appeal Court and the Constitutional Court. If the applicable test was one of correctness, this court would not hesitate to give the arbitration award such an imprimatur of correctness.

"The salvo by Ngunyule against the arbitration award is unjustified and actually amounts to an appeal disguised as a review."



Moshoana also said Ngunyule's legal representative did his "utmost best and steadfastly and forcefully argued that the arbitration award is impugnable in law".

"Principally, he argued that at arbitration, Ngunyule successfully rebutted the evidence of [the woman] that he perennially asked her out.

"With regard to the sending of the pornographic material, he submitted that such is not a gross form of sexual harassment and dismissal as a sanction was harsh when compared to the act of one Mr Van der Merwe. All of these alluring submissions are oblivious of the approved test on review."

Moshoana said the arbitration award pitch perfectly dealt with all those issues.

"The question is not whether she was correct or not, but whether the decision she reached is one that a reasonable decision maker may reach.

"Inasmuch as Ngunyule sparsely disputed the multiple ask for going out, it was common cause that he thereafter sent a pornographic material. His defence that the material was sent in error has hallmarks of fragility. He sends it a day before and only to be alerted to it by the person he allegedly had been asking out perennially.

"It is too much of a fortuity that a pornographic material is delusionally directed to a person who had been asked out countless times."

The judge also said the fact that Ngunyule apologised did not denude the fact that the woman had found the material offensive and hurtful.

"Knowing what she knew about the overt intentions of Ngunyule, it is incongruent to accept the alleged delusion. Sjolund reasonably accepted the version of [the woman] that the apology was a damage control measure."

He added:

A frail attempt was made to the effect that dismissal for sexual harassment was inappropriate. In many judgments of this court, the Labour Appeal Court and the Constitutional Court, sexual harassment was described as an utterly odious form of misconduct [in] the workplace. Being so described, how can it not be serious enough to lead to a dismissal?

"Unlike any other forms [of] workplace misconduct, sexual harassment also offends constitutionally guaranteed rights. The right to equality and dignity, to mention but a few.

"An employer carries a legal obligation to protect employees from any form of harassment. An argument that it took Denel months to act after the incident is sadly a limping one too."

Moshoana found that the arbitration award was justifiable.



