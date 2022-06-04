1h ago

Ex-Emalahleni councillor, 2 others arrested for allegedly selling RDP houses

Ntwaagae Seleka
Former councillor, Linda Bhekiyise Goqo is accused of selling RDP houses. (Supplied by the Hawks)
  • A former Emalahleni councillor is out on bail for allegedly selling RDP houses.
  • Cases were opened after victims alerted the police.
  • The ex-councillor allegedly made R307 000.

A two-year probe into the alleged sale of RDP houses has resulted in the arrest of a former Emalahleni councillor.

The Hawks revealed their investigation into Linda Bhekiyise Goqo, 57, showed he allegedly colluded with two other people.

Goqo, Xolani Manana, 32, and Sharon Mtshali, 36, were arrested on Friday by the Hawks and immediately taken to the Witbank Magistrate’s Court for their first appearance.

Former councillor Goqo allegedly was the ringleader and benefitted about R307 000.

He allegedly had used Manana to collect money from buyers because he preferred cash payments.

Some of the funds were paid into Mtshali’s bank account.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Goqo, Manana and Mtshali face fraud, theft and corruption charges.

Their arrest followed the investigation by the Hawks, which started in July 2020.

Complainants reported they had bought RDP houses from the suspects, which were never allocated.

Sharon Mtshali
Sharon Mtshali who allegedly sold RDP houses with Manana and ex-Emalahleni councillor Goqo.(Supplied by the Hawks)
Xolani Manana
Xolani Manana allegedly colluded with Goqo and Sharon Mtshali to sell RDP houses. (Supplied by the Hawks)

“During the Hawks' investigation, it was established that the former municipal councillor received the money for his benefit. It was further established that he was working with Manana.

“Goqo sent Manana to collect monies that he charged people for the RDP houses. Goqo did not want electronic transactions. He preferred cash only.

“During the interview, Manana confessed to six incidences where he received money from the victims and gave it to Goqo. Mtshali was linked to the offence after her (bank) account was used to receive the money from one of the victims.

“Mtshali withdrew the money and handed it to Goqo. The total money [defrauded from the victims] was R307 000.”

Sekgotodi said Goqo, Manana and Mtshali were each granted R2 000 bail.

They are expected back in court on 26 July.


