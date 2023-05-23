32m ago

Share

Ex-government official, company director in court for R420m tender fraud

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A former government official is accused of fraud.
A former government official is accused of fraud.
INA FASSBENDER / AFP
  • The two appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and were granted R10 000 and R50 000 bail, respectively.
  • The Hawks said the two worked together on a project to construct a new Mental Health Facility in Kimberley that originally cost R290m.
  • The project, which had been halted, was beset with maladministration.  

A former Head of the Department for Roads and Public Works and a director of Babareki Consulting Engineers, who appointed a liquidated contractor on a building project, were arrested for fraud, corruption, and money laundering totalling R420 million.

Patience Mokhali, 65 and Tshegolekae Motaung, 59, were arrested on Tuesday morning by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team in Kimberley and face charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

They appeared in the Kimberly Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Mokhali was released on R10 000 bail, and Motaung on R50 000.

Kimberly National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the two worked on the building project in 2003.

"It is alleged that during 2003, the Northern Cape Department of Health, together with the Department of Roads and Public Works as implementing agent, embarked on a project to construct a new Mental Health Facility in Kimberley. The original contract was to an amount of R290 million," said Mnisi.

Mnisi alleged that some of the constructed buildings faced possible demolition after the R420 million was paid to a liquidated contractor on a project initially budgeted for R290 million.

READ | How 'dysfunctional' KZN municipality splurged R10m on bodyguards in 14 months

The money was paid to Vista Park which was later liquidated, said Mnisi.

"It was discovered that the company that was appointed did not have the capacity to render the service and the contract was terminated while money was already paid. Work on the project has since been halted, leaving the facility incomplete and unusable and at a considerable cost to the Department of Health.

Officials did not follow the normal procurement procedures when appointing the consultant," added Minisi.

Mnisi said that while the mental health hospital was under construction, there were issues of maladministration for the years that the project was ongoing. 

The matter was postponed to 11 July. 

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
northern capekimberleycrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
25% - 410 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
75% - 1257 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.26
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.90
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.76
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.75
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
1,055.38
-0.3%
Palladium
1,459.00
-0.9%
Gold
1,967.07
-0.2%
Silver
23.46
-0.7%
Brent Crude
75.99
+0.5%
Top 40
71,712
-1.5%
All Share
76,954
-1.3%
Resource 10
68,373
-0.8%
Industrial 25
105,953
-1.9%
Financial 15
14,843
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

6h ago

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo