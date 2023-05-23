Ex-government official, company director in court for R420m tender fraud

The two appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and were granted R10 000 and R50 000 bail, respectively.

The Hawks said the two worked together on a project to construct a new Mental Health Facility in Kimberley that originally cost R290m.

The project, which had been halted, was beset with maladministration.

A former Head of the Department for Roads and Public Works and a director of Babareki Consulting Engineers, who appointed a liquidated contractor on a building project, were arrested for fraud, corruption, and money laundering totalling R420 million.

Patience Mokhali, 65 and Tshegolekae Motaung, 59, were arrested on Tuesday morning by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team in Kimberley and face charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

They appeared in the Kimberly Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Mokhali was released on R10 000 bail, and Motaung on R50 000.

Kimberly National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the two worked on the building project in 2003.

"It is alleged that during 2003, the Northern Cape Department of Health, together with the Department of Roads and Public Works as implementing agent, embarked on a project to construct a new Mental Health Facility in Kimberley. The original contract was to an amount of R290 million," said Mnisi.

Mnisi alleged that some of the constructed buildings faced possible demolition after the R420 million was paid to a liquidated contractor on a project initially budgeted for R290 million.

The money was paid to Vista Park which was later liquidated, said Mnisi.

"It was discovered that the company that was appointed did not have the capacity to render the service and the contract was terminated while money was already paid. Work on the project has since been halted, leaving the facility incomplete and unusable and at a considerable cost to the Department of Health.

Officials did not follow the normal procurement procedures when appointing the consultant," added Minisi.

Mnisi said that while the mental health hospital was under construction, there were issues of maladministration for the years that the project was ongoing.

The matter was postponed to 11 July.

