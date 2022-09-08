3m ago

add bookmark

Ex-Hawks officer gets 15-year sentence for stealing firearms from police stations for 17 years

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Danie Reyneke has been jailed for firearm theft and illegal possession of explosives, among other charges.
Danie Reyneke has been jailed for firearm theft and illegal possession of explosives, among other charges.
Supplied, Hawks

A former Hawks officer was sentenced to 15 years in prison for charges ranging from firearm theft to illegal possession of explosives.

Danie Reyneke, 63, appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday.

READ | Ex-cop who resigned in 1993 arrested for fraud and pretending to be a Hawks Brigadier

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said Reyneke stole firearms from several police stations in northern KwaZulu-Natal under the guise of taking them for ballistic testing. He never returned the firearms to the police stations.

Reyneke committed the crimes between 1997 and 2014.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Nxumalo said the Hawks launched an investigation into Reyneke, who was found to have abused his position to steal from the police stations.

Nxumalo said:

Reyneke had five licensed firearms under his name but only three were found and the others could not be located. He had not reported any loss of his licensed firearms, thus he was charged with negligent loss of firearms.

He was arrested in July 2018 and released on warning.

"He was then convicted in June 2022, after which he absconded before he could be sentenced. A warrant of arrest was issued by the court, and he recently returned, citing that he was physically not well," said Nxumalo.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsdanie reynekekwazulu-nataldurbancrime and courtscorruption
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5758 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 506 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2116 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.89
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.28
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,718.81
+0.0%
Silver
18.57
+0.6%
Palladium
2,043.00
+0.1%
Platinum
870.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
88.00
-5.5%
Top 40
60,174
0.0%
All Share
66,716
0.0%
Resource 10
59,942
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,503
0.0%
Financial 15
14,794
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo