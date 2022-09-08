Ex-Hawks officer gets 15-year sentence for stealing firearms from police stations for 17 years

A former Hawks officer was sentenced to 15 years in prison for charges ranging from firearm theft to illegal possession of explosives.

Danie Reyneke, 63, appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said Reyneke stole firearms from several police stations in northern KwaZulu-Natal under the guise of taking them for ballistic testing. He never returned the firearms to the police stations.

Reyneke committed the crimes between 1997 and 2014.

Nxumalo said the Hawks launched an investigation into Reyneke, who was found to have abused his position to steal from the police stations.



Nxumalo said:

Reyneke had five licensed firearms under his name but only three were found and the others could not be located. He had not reported any loss of his licensed firearms, thus he was charged with negligent loss of firearms.

He was arrested in July 2018 and released on warning.



"He was then convicted in June 2022, after which he absconded before he could be sentenced. A warrant of arrest was issued by the court, and he recently returned, citing that he was physically not well," said Nxumalo.



