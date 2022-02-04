1h ago

add bookmark

Ex-HR manager in court for allegedly creating ghost workers, and withdrawing 'their' salaries

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Simone Nabesur, 33, arrested for allegedly defrauding her employer.
Simone Nabesur, 33, arrested for allegedly defrauding her employer.
Hawks

A former furniture shop employee was granted bail after allegedly defrauding her employer of approximately R630 000.

Simone Nabesur, 33, allegedly defrauded Furnmart between 2015 and 2019.

She was employed as the human resources manager.

It is alleged that Nabesur created two ghost employees - and then paid the monthly salaries into her own bank account.

READ | Hawks arrest Absa engineer for alleged theft of R103 million

Nabesur was busted after her employers audited the books.

"The company discovered that approximately R630 000 could not be accounted for," Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said. "A warrant of arrest was issued against Nabesur. She handed herself in on Thursday.

"Nabesur, who Furnmart dismissed in 2019, was charged with fraud and theft. She appeared in court on the same day."

Mulamu said Nabesur was granted R2 000 bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Nabesur is expected back in court on 1 March.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawksjohannesburggautengcrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you happy that government has announced an end to rotational learning in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's long overdue
86% - 1076 votes
No, I'm concerned it will lead to another wave
14% - 176 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.48
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.96
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.73
-1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,807.12
+0.1%
Silver
22.48
+0.2%
Palladium
2,302.50
-1.1%
Platinum
1,029.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
91.11
+1.8%
Top 40
68,679
+0.3%
All Share
75,206
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,693
+1.5%
Industrial 25
93,597
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,480
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo