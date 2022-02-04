Ex-HR manager in court for allegedly creating ghost workers, and withdrawing 'their' salaries

A former furniture shop employee was granted bail after allegedly defrauding her employer of approximately R630 000.

Simone Nabesur, 33, allegedly defrauded Furnmart between 2015 and 2019.

She was employed as the human resources manager.

It is alleged that Nabesur created two ghost employees - and then paid the monthly salaries into her own bank account.

Nabesur was busted after her employers audited the books.

"The company discovered that approximately R630 000 could not be accounted for," Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said. "A warrant of arrest was issued against Nabesur. She handed herself in on Thursday.

"Nabesur, who Furnmart dismissed in 2019, was charged with fraud and theft. She appeared in court on the same day."

Mulamu said Nabesur was granted R2 000 bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Nabesur is expected back in court on 1 March.

