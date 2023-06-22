46m ago

Ex-husband pointed out where Desiree Baartman's body was dumped, police confirm

Candice Bezuidenhout
Johnny Baartman led the police to his ex-wife's body.
Photo: Candice Bezuidenhout
  • Police say the ex-husband of murdered Gqeberha woman Desiree Baartman led officers to her body.
  • Johnny Baartman indicated in court on Wednesday that he would tell the court everything.
  • He is set to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court again on Monday, 26 June.

Johnny Baartman led police to the location of his ex-wife's body on Tuesday night, Gqeberha police have confirmed.

Baartman, who was arrested on Monday in connection with Desiree Baartman's murder, indicated to the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday that he would "put everything to court" with regards to the charges he faces.

When asked for more information about the retrieval of the body from a storm-water drain in Jagtersvlakte, next to Stanford Road on Tuesday, police confirmed that Johnny was the one who led them to the location of the body.

"After the ex-husband pointed out the drain to police, he was taken back to the police cells," said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

She said an autopsy to determine the cause of death was being conducted on Thursday.

An insider close to the case told News24 that Desiree's body was not too decomposed, but her face had been badly beaten.

However, the official cause of death will follow once the autopsy has been done.

Woman with glasses
Desiree Baartman.
Naidu said: "The postmortem report will be sent to the investigating officer and results will be made available to the family. The postmortem will determine the nature of injuries and cause of death. Depending on the investigation, in certain instances [the results] may be available to the public."

Although residents in the area close to Jagtersvlakte claimed that Desiree's body was lifted from the drain in a bag along with another bag, Naidu said this was not true.

"Ms Baartman was found dumped in the drain, not in a bag," Naidu added.


Desiree's body was found after she had been missing for almost two weeks. She was last seen at her house in Nagel Street, Bethelsdorp, on 9 June. The discovery was made only hours after heartbroken loved ones had gathered outside her house for a vigil.

She was reported missing by her ex on 14 June.

The 59-year-old former high school teacher was first detained for questioning on Saturday following an intensive forensic investigation at the house the divorced couple still shared.

The detainment turned into an official arrest on Monday on a charge of attempted murder. This charge was later amended to premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Drain
Desiree Baartman's body was found in this drain that runs 3.7m deep.
Photo: Candice Bezuidenhout

Johnny abandoned his bail application.

He has a previous conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol, for which he was fined R2 000.

He will appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court again on Monday.

The family has not yet spoken to the media.


