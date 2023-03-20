Ex-IEC deputy chair's brother murdered in Tshwane after drink was allegedly spiked

The brother of the former deputy chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, Terry Tselane, has been murdered.

The body of Johniboy Herman Tselane, 57, was found dumped in Morula View, Mabopane, Tshwane, on Sunday.

Speaking to News24, Terry said Johniboy spent the better part of Saturday marking his students' scripts.

"Later on, he said he wants to go and have some drinks at some tavern not too far from his house.

"Nobody really knows what exactly happened, but it appears there was a gang that was around, and this gang may have put something in his drink and hijacked him when he wasn't able to see properly.

Terry said the "gang" drove with him from Brits, where he stayed.

"Apparently, they kept on answering his calls because the wife and other family members were worried."

Johniboy was murdered in the early hours of Sunday and dumped on the side of the road.

His vehicle was taken but later recovered in Shoshanguve, Terry said.

Attempts to get a comment from the police were unsuccessful.