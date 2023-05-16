Ex-Kaizer Chiefs official arrested at Alex Shakoane's funeral after being on the run for two years

Louis Tshakoane, the former Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer, was arrested on Tuesday while attending a funeral.

Former Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer Louis Tshakoane, who has been on the run for two years, was arrested on Tuesday after making a speech at the funeral of another football official.

A source who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity said the family had disappeared in November 2020, the same time that Malawian-born televangelist, Shepherd Bushiri, fled back to his country while out on bail.

According to the source, Tshakoane's son - who was on trial in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge - also skipped bail and disappeared at the same time.

The source said they had found out last week that Tshakoane would be at Shakoane's memorial service, and that plans were then made to arrest him there.

He was arrested straight after giving a speech at the funeral.

They added that, while it had not been confirmed, there was a belief that the family had gone to Malawi with the Bushiris when they fled back home after being granted bail.

Bushiri, his wife Mary, Landiwe Ntlokwana and Zethu Mudolo face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with an investment scheme worth R102 million.

"We believe that the Tshakoanes went to Malawi with Bushiri because they were his church's biggest funders and were its very senior members," the source said.

Tshakoane was expected in court on Wednesday. Police are still searching for his wife and son.