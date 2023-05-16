1h ago

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs official arrested at Alex Shakoane's funeral after being on the run for two years

Botho Molosankwe
Louis Tshakoane has been arrested while attending a funeral.
PHOTO: Lee Warren, Gallo Images
  • Louis Tshakoane, the former Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer, was arrested on Tuesday while attending a funeral.
  • Police have been hot on the heels of Tshakoane, his wife and son over fraud and money laundering charges related to millions of rand.
  • He was arrested after making a speech at the funeral of Alex Shakoane, the late long-serving Mamelodi Sundowns public relations officer.

Former Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer Louis Tshakoane, who has been on the run for two years, was arrested on Tuesday after making a speech at the funeral of another football official.

Louis Tshakoane, who is believed to have fled the country with his wife and son in 2020, was arrested at the funeral of Alex Shakoane, the long-serving Mamelodi Sundowns public relations officer who was affectionately known as "Goldfingers".

Police have been on the hunt for Tshakoane, his wife and son in connection with fraud, theft money laundering totalling over R30 million.

A source who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity said the family had disappeared in November 2020, the same time that Malawian-born televangelist, Shepherd Bushiri, fled back to his country while out on bail.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

According to the source, Tshakoane's son - who was on trial in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge - also skipped bail and disappeared at the same time.

The source said they had found out last week that Tshakoane would be at Shakoane's memorial service, and that plans were then made to arrest him there.

He was arrested straight after giving a speech at the funeral.

They added that, while it had not been confirmed, there was a belief that the family had gone to Malawi with the Bushiris when they fled back home after being granted bail.

READ | Bushiri extradition: Witnesses in SA ordered to testify in person in Malawi court

Bushiri, his wife Mary, Landiwe Ntlokwana and Zethu Mudolo face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with an investment scheme worth R102 million.

"We believe that the Tshakoanes went to Malawi with Bushiri because they were his church's biggest funders and were its very senior members," the source said.

Tshakoane was expected in court on Wednesday. Police are still searching for his wife and son.

