Ex-Kaizer Chiefs PRO accused of R100m fraud cries poverty, claims he survives on Sassa grant

The State said they were not opposing bail in the case of Louis Tshakoane and his wife.

Tshakoane, his wife Susan and son Louis Tshakoane junior are embroiled in a R100 million fraud scandal.

The family allegedly benefitted from the proceeds of unregistered investment company, Undercover Billionaires.

Last week, the prosecuting authority claimed that it would oppose bail for Tshakoane, 74, and his wife, Susan, 59.

However, prosecutor Terrence Zitha on Tuesday told magistrate Phindi Keswa that the State was no longer opposing bail due to the couple's age.

However, the couple’s son Louis Tshakoane junior, 34, told the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge through the family lawyer, Abrie van der Merwe that he would not be bringing forward a bail application.

In their bail application, the couple told Keswa that while they were globetrotters, they were not a flight-risk.

Tshakoane said he started his career as a sales assistant and then moved to Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana.

He also freelanced for some ex-PSL teams, including Witbank Aces and Free State Stars.

"I am retired and survive on my Sassa grant. I have no previous, pending cases or warrants of arrest under my name. I was arrested on 16 May while attending the funeral of Alex "Gold Fingers" Shakoane.

"I deny the charges against me and intend to plead not guilty. There is no likelihood that I will evade trial. I have no intention to jeopardise my life. I am willing to comply with all bail conditions, including house arrest from 06:00 to 18:00 daily," said Tshakoane.

He requested not to be kept in custody as such cases similar to his might take time before they are concluded.

Susan added that she was unemployed and relied on her husband for survival.

“My husband, children and grandchildren are all based in Johannesburg. We have been married in community of property since 1990. I was arrested on 17 May after handing myself in," said Susan.

She, too, suggested she be kept under house arrest.

Van der Merwe argued that they were unemployed and survived on the husband's government pension.

"It is in the interest of justice to release them on bail of a reasonable amount. Their family members are in court possession of R20 000 for both. I submit that they are each released on R10 000 under strict conditions and house arrest.

"The court can also consider reporting conditions at a local police station. Their family members are lending them the money for bail. They were not aware of warrants of arrest issued against them. They have been living in their current address for more than 20 years," said Van der Merwe.

Zitha said the State did not oppose bail.

"Tshakoane is 74, and his wife is approaching 60. They can be traceable should they evade bail. The amount of bail (they suggested) is too low. Junior found it easy to abandon R70 000 bail.

"He even went to Dubai, contravening his bail conditions. He even posted his excursions on social media. I submit that the court must order the couple to report twice at the Norkerm Park Police Station.

"There is no need to keep them under house arrest. The State has no means to monitor them," Zitha said.

Tshakoane was arrested after speaking at the funeral of Mamelodi Sundowns' longest-serving spokesperson, Alex Shakoane.

The Tshakoanes are facing charges of fraud to the tune of more than R100 million. They have been charged with fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act.

Tshakoane junior was first arrested in 2019 and released on R70 000 bail. He then made a court appearance before he absconded.

As a result, a bench warrant was issued, and he forfeited his bail to the State.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the family allegedly benefitted from the proceeds of unregistered investment company, Undercover Billionaires.

Keswa is expected to deliver bail judgment on 25 May.