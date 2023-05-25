Ex-Kaizer Chiefs PRO Louis Tshakaone and wife granted bail in R100m fraud case

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs PRO Louis Tshakoane and his wife Susan were granted bail under strict conditions in their multi-million rand fraud case.

Tshakoane was granted R70 000 bail, while Susan’s bail was set at R50 000.

The couple and their son, Louis Tshakoane Junior, allegedly defrauded investors through an unregistered investment company known as Undercover Billionaires.

Veteran football spin doctor Louis Tshakaone and his wife, Susan Tshakoane, were granted bail under strict conditions on Thursday.

The couple kept their eyes glued on magistrate Phindi Keswa deliberating on their bail judgment in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

Tshakoane, 74, the former Kaizer Chiefs PRO, shook his head when Keswa read the lengthy judgment.

After being told that their bail was fixed, the couple breathed a sigh of relief.

On Tuesday, the Tshakoanes brought their application through their lawyer, Abrie van der Merwe, who pleaded that the couple deserved to be granted bail despite their arrest following a warrant issued against them in 2019.

They had been on the run from authorities for four years until their arrest last week.

Tshakoane was arrested at the funeral of the late veteran Mamelodi Sundowns PRO Alex Shakoane on 16 May.

Susan, 59, handed herself over to the police the following day.

The couple was ordered to report to the Norkem Park police station every Monday and Friday between 06:00 and 20:00.

Keswa ordered the investigating officer to make administrative arrangements for the couple to report at the police station.

“You are not allowed to apply for any travel documents. You must both remain at the address known and confirmed by the State. You must notify the investigating officer should you change your address or wish to travel outside the jurisdictions of Gauteng.

“The investigating officer must be given 30 days' notice before the couple wishes to travel outside Gauteng. They must stipulate reasons why they want to travel outside Gauteng. You mustn't open new bank accounts except those known to the State.

“They mustn't have direct or indirect contact with any State witnesses known to them,” Keswa said.

Background

The couple's son Louis Tshakoane Junior abandoned his bail application.

The Tshakoanes were arrested on allegations of R100 million fraud.

They have been charged with fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the trio allegedly benefitted from the proceeds of the unregistered investment company Undercover Billionaires.

"Junior is reported to have participated in the presentations aimed at enticing potential investors with a promise of high returns. The number of investments tendered is approximately R100 million," Mogale said.

Junior was rearrested in residence at Kempton Park.

His first arrest was in 2019 and he was released on R70 000 bail.

"The accused then made a series of appearances, but later absconded. His arrest was a result of a bench warrant for which he forfeited his bail," Mogale said.

The Tshakoanes are expected back in court on 12 July.