28m ago

add bookmark

Ex-Kutama Sinthumule prison deputy director found guilty on multiple counts of fraud and corruption

Azarrah Karrim
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former deputy director of Kutama Sinthumule prison has been found guilty of fraud and corruption.
Former deputy director of Kutama Sinthumule prison has been found guilty of fraud and corruption.
PHOTO: Mario Marco, Getty Images
  • The former deputy director of Kutama Sinthumule prison, Clement Raphalalani, has been found guilty on two counts of corruption and 25 counts of fraud.
  • The case dates back to 2017 and concerns tenders which were irregularly awarded while Raphalalani was the procurement officer at the facility.
  • He, as well as others, irregularly awarded tenders to companies, including one owned by his girlfriend, the police said.

The former deputy director for the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Facility in Limpopo has been convicted on charges of fraud and corruption, according to the police.

Spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Clement Raphalalani, 56, was found guilty in the Makhado Regional Court on Tuesday on two counts of corruption and 25 counts of fraud.

ALSO READ | DA lays fraud charges against acting head of Government Printing Works

The charges date back to 2017, when Raphalalani was the facility's procurement officer and awarded a R2.7 million tender to Pengson Manufacturing and Distribution, owned by Editha Pengson, without following due process.

Maluleke said: 

Raphalalani connived with [the owner of the company] to inflate the prices of the items procured for the facility in return for a R369 380 payment that was transferred from Pengson Manufacturing company into Clemson Carriers company, which belonged to Raphalalani.

"The Hawks' investigations also revealed that in the very same year (2017), Raphalalani also unlawfully awarded another tender valued at R1 071 831 to Vhalenda Zwashu Trading Enterprise, owned by his girlfriend Delicia Sadiki, 42," he added.

Maluleke said it had been established Raphalalani transferred R132 500 into Sadiki's personal bank account.

It was also found he, together with Thabo Makamane, who was also a deputy director at the facility, had irregularly awarded a tender worth R3 588 707 to Durafoarm Distributors CC in return for R569 500.

Raphalalani, Makamane, Pengson and Sadiki were arrested during a sting operation by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit in December 2018.

ALSO READ | Hawks arrest top Nelson Mandela Bay official, businesswoman for alleged tender corruption

Maluleke said: 

The Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Facility suffered a loss of over R18 million due to these corrupt activities.

Raphalalani was found guilty on two counts of corruption and 25 counts of fraud, while Clemson Carriers was found guilty on one count of corruption and 10 counts of fraud.

Pengson Manufacturing and Distribution was found guilty on two counts of corruption and 25 counts of fraud.

"The accused will be sentenced on 15 September 2020. Makamane pleaded not guilty and he will appear in court on 22 October 2020 for trial," Maluleke said.

Sadiki was expected to appear in court on 15 September 2020 for a plea bargain, he added.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


Related Links
Mabuza says NPA needs to be supported in fight against corruption
Three departments join hands to flush out public servants doing business with the state
Correctional services officer allegedly beaten to death by husband
Read more on:
kutama sinthumule correctional facilitypolokwaneprisonscorruptioncourtsfraudcrime
Lottery
4 Daily Lotto players bag R97k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 519 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
4% - 109 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 1457 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 577 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.71
(+0.14)
ZAR/GBP
22.20
(+0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.82
(+0.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.16
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.26)
Gold
1934.52
(+0.39)
Silver
26.51
(+0.54)
Platinum
894.00
(+0.92)
Brent Crude
43.96
(-0.81)
Palladium
2294.00
(+1.20)
All Share
54522.35
(-2.40)
Top 40
50319.16
(-2.63)
Financial 15
9460.48
(-2.52)
Industrial 25
74381.84
(-2.22)
Resource 10
54058.02
(-3.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo