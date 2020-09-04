Ex-Kutama Sinthumule prison deputy director found guilty on multiple counts of fraud and corruption

The former deputy director of Kutama Sinthumule prison, Clement Raphalalani, has been found guilty on two counts of corruption and 25 counts of fraud.

The case dates back to 2017 and concerns tenders which were irregularly awarded while Raphalalani was the procurement officer at the facility.

He, as well as others, irregularly awarded tenders to companies, including one owned by his girlfriend, the police said.

The former deputy director for the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Facility in Limpopo has been convicted on charges of fraud and corruption, according to the police.

Spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Clement Raphalalani, 56, was found guilty in the Makhado Regional Court on Tuesday on two counts of corruption and 25 counts of fraud.

ALSO READ | DA lays fraud charges against acting head of Government Printing Works

The charges date back to 2017, when Raphalalani was the facility's procurement officer and awarded a R2.7 million tender to Pengson Manufacturing and Distribution, owned by Editha Pengson, without following due process.

Maluleke said:

Raphalalani connived with [the owner of the company] to inflate the prices of the items procured for the facility in return for a R369 380 payment that was transferred from Pengson Manufacturing company into Clemson Carriers company, which belonged to Raphalalani.

"The Hawks' investigations also revealed that in the very same year (2017), Raphalalani also unlawfully awarded another tender valued at R1 071 831 to Vhalenda Zwashu Trading Enterprise, owned by his girlfriend Delicia Sadiki, 42," he added.



Maluleke said it had been established Raphalalani transferred R132 500 into Sadiki's personal bank account.

It was also found he, together with Thabo Makamane, who was also a deputy director at the facility, had irregularly awarded a tender worth R3 588 707 to Durafoarm Distributors CC in return for R569 500.

Raphalalani, Makamane, Pengson and Sadiki were arrested during a sting operation by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit in December 2018.

ALSO READ | Hawks arrest top Nelson Mandela Bay official, businesswoman for alleged tender corruption

Maluleke said:

The Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Facility suffered a loss of over R18 million due to these corrupt activities.

Raphalalani was found guilty on two counts of corruption and 25 counts of fraud, while Clemson Carriers was found guilty on one count of corruption and 10 counts of fraud.



Pengson Manufacturing and Distribution was found guilty on two counts of corruption and 25 counts of fraud.

"The accused will be sentenced on 15 September 2020. Makamane pleaded not guilty and he will appear in court on 22 October 2020 for trial," Maluleke said.

Sadiki was expected to appear in court on 15 September 2020 for a plea bargain, he added.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.



