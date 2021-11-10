Ex-Lily Mine manager says zama zamas used to dig holes which they used to enter the mine

The inquest into the Lily Mine tragedy has heard more evidence about zama zamas going on a rampage at the mine.

Former mine manager Eben Swanepoel said they had numerous encounters with zama zamas.

He claimed that some zama zamas dug holes to access the mine.

A witness who travelled from Ghana to testify at the inquest into the Lily Mine collapse that left three miners trapped underground revealed that the mine was dealing with illegal mining long before the tragedy hit.

Former Lily Mine manager Eben Swanepoel testified on Wednesday that illegal mining activities were rampant at the mine and that he had seen zama zamas (illegal miners) on numerous occasions.

Swanepoel travelled from Ghana, where he is currently employed, to testify at the inquiry being held in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court.

He said:

During my tenure, I have seen illegal miners. I instructed holes used by zama zamas to access the mine near the mountain to be closed. I have seen people coming out of those holes.

"I wanted the area to be cleaned up before those holes are closed. We also went underground due to suspicions of illegal mining activities. We then discovered pots and places where they slept.

"We also found evidence of the active presence of illegal miners. I have seen them fleeing the mine and didn't see them working underground," said Swanepoel.

As the mine manager, Swanepoel said one of his responsibilities was to prioritise the safety of every employee.

"I closely worked with rock engineers. They formed an integral part of Lily Mine. It was an open hole mine and relied on guidance and advice mainly from rock engineers and other experts. Mining is interlinked through many experts, including managers.

"Every employee at the mine was important, regardless of the positions they occupied. Lily Mine never had a single fatality. We even achieved an award from the Chamber of Mines," said Swanepoel.

According to Swanepoel, mine safety was the heartbeat of the mine and was driven by visible leadership and good behaviour by all stakeholders.

"We had constant safety meetings. We used to sing and rejoice together as a unit to demonstrate unity. Throughout the years, we were visibly monitoring the mine, looking at areas and inspecting visible cracks. Visible monitoring was done constantly.

"I had seen nothing suspicious when we were routinely monitoring the mine," Swanepoel said.

Another witness, former Lily Mine health and safety officer Sanet Jonker, said they regularly engaged with the Department of Mineral and Energy about illegal mining.

Jonker said they also informed the police about zama zamas.

Jonker said:

We didn't want illegal miners in our mine because they were stealing from us. The moment we became aware of illegal miners, we immediately informed security personnel.





Jonker disputed previous evidence by former driller Dean Martin Ackerman that he wasn't treated well and was forced to perform uncomfortable duties.

In his testimony, Ackerman claimed that he was abused by his senior, which included forcing him to blast and drill the crown pillar, which allegedly led to the collapse of the mine on 5 February 2016.

"If Ackerman felt uncomfortable with his working conditions, he should have contacted us. We treated every employee with respect and attended to their problems. Again, there were labour representatives that he could have complained to about his claim.



"At Lily Mine, we had an open-door policy," Jonker said.

Possible negligence

The inquest is aimed at establishing if negligence could have caused the mine collapse on 5 February.



Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyirenda were inside a lamp room in a shipping container when it fell into a sinkhole.

The three are still missing and are presumed dead.



The hearing continues.

