24m ago

add bookmark

Ex-Limpopo water board CEO, 2 others accused of multimillion-rand tender fraud

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A former water board CEO is in court for alleged corruption.
A former water board CEO is in court for alleged corruption.
iStock
  • Former Lepelle Northern Water Board CEO Phineas Legodi, chairperson of the Bid Evaluation Committee Gwako Moseamedi, and businessman Matome Sefalafala were arrested by the Hawks over the weekend in connection with tender fraud. 
  • They appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of fraud, alternatively theft, forgery, and uttering.  
  • The case was postponed to Thursday for a bail application.

Former Lepelle Northern Water Board Chief Executive Officer Phineas Legodi, the chairperson of the bid evaluation committee, Gwako Moseamedi, and businessman Matome Sefalafala appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in connection with tender fraud totalling R45 million.  

The three were arrested by the Hawks over the weekend, and their Monday appearance in court was brief.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema – Legodi, Moseamedi, and Sefalafala, together with Falaz General Trading and Construction (Pty) Ltd, face charges of fraud, alternatively theft, forgery, and uttering.

Legodi faces an additional charge of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

READ | Preservation order preventing former water board CEO access to his pension lapses

"It is alleged that in 2018 the Lepelle Northern Water Board advertised a tender in the Limpopo Province for the collection, removal and disposal of hazardous waste management in 2018.

Accounting

"Legodi was the CEO, an accounting officer of the Lepelle Northern Water Board, at the time, "Ngwema said.

"Based on the recommendations of the bid evaluation committee, chaired by Moseamedi, and the Bid Adjudication Committee (BAC), Legodi appointed Sefalafala’s company, Falaz General Trading and Construction, to render services."

They will return to court on Thursday 17 December 2020 for a bail application. The accused would remain in custody until then, Ngwema added.  

In August, the Mail and Guardian reported that Legodi was suspended pending a probe into alleged maladministration at the entity, a month after an interim board was appointed by Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

ALSO READ | Lepelle responds to allegations of unfinished water project for which R9m was paid

Legodi resigned after being placed on precautionary suspension.

Sisulu previously told the SABC the Lepelle board had been mired in controversy over the escalating costs of a Giyani project. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourts
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 5206 votes
No, I will not
40% - 4775 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 1950 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
15.04
(-0.02)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.19)
ZAR/EUR
18.25
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.03)
Gold
1826.12
(-0.62)
Silver
24.02
(+0.43)
Platinum
1014.00
(-0.49)
Brent Crude
50.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2310.68
(+0.14)
All Share
59508.80
(+0.16)
Top 40
54520.69
(+0.11)
Financial 15
11920.44
(+1.44)
Industrial 25
79467.29
(-0.24)
Resource 10
56701.94
(+0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo