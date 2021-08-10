Ex-Mahikeng Municipality employee arrested in connection with VBS looting scandal

A 59-year-old former Mahikeng Municipality official is the latest to be arrested in connection with the VBS bank saga.

The Hawks said of the R92 million invested by the municipality, only R7 million was returned.

The suspect was allegedly given a line of credit to buy high-powered vehicles and property in exchange for investing the municipality's money.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the arrest was made in Klerksdorp, the North West, on Tuesday.

"The suspect is reported to have taken part in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank through investing of Mahikeng Local Municipality funds."

Mogale added R92 million of taxpayers' money was invested into VBS in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, in return for a generous line of credit.

The official allegedly used the credit to buy two-high powered vehicles and property in Klerksdorp, amounting to R1.7 million in 2017 and 2018.

Mahikeng is one of 20 municipalities that invested municipal funds with VBS.

Mogale said of the R92 million, only R7 million was paid back to the municipality.

Hawks head Aubrey Lebeya said anybody involved with that scandal would be held to account.

The 59-year-old is expected to appear in the Mahikeng Regional Court on Wednesday to face charges of the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The bank was put into liquidation in 2018 after tragic scenes of pensioners waiting outside the bank to withdraw money that no longer existed played themselves out.