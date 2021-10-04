Ex-municipal manager, senior officials in court over irregular expenditure on Christmas party

Two senior Eastern Cape municipal officials and a former municipal manager have appeared in court.

A former Eastern Cape municipal manager and senior municipal officials have appeared in court on charges of corruption and fraud linked to irregular expenditure on a Christmas party.

They will join a fourth accused, who allegedly sourced quotes from fictitious suppliers for the event.

The former municipal manager of the Ngqushwa Local Municipality, Misiwe Phyllis Mpahlwa, 54; the director of corporate services Mkhuseli Wiseman Mxekezo, 49; and former acting chief financial officer Tinus Matthysen, 66, appeared in the Peddie Magistrate's Court on Friday.

They were arrested in connection with an estimated R273 000 in irregular expenditure for a Christmas party for senior citizens in Peddie in 2019.

"It is alleged that Mxekezo deliberately or negligently created an irregular expenditure by signing a memorandum dated 11 December 2019, for an event that would be held on 12 December 2019, without procurement processes being followed for an amount of more than R273 000 for a Christmas event for the elderly people of the Peddie community," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

Matthysen allegedly approved payments to service providers without the necessary documentation while he was on leave, said Mgolodela.

'Personal enrichment'

"Matthysen is reported to have been complying with the instruction for him to effect the payment of the municipal manager at the time, Misiwe Mpahlwa," Mgolodela said.

The three accused will join fellow accused Busisiwe Mfunda in court.

Mfunda, 34, was arrested on 29 July 2021 and appeared in the Peddie Magistrate's Court on the same day. Mfunda is alleged to have signed a memorandum as an applicant requesting the procurement of goods and services for the Christmas event.

Mgolodela said:

It is further alleged that after approval, she went on to source the quotations from various fictitious service providers for her personal enrichment by bypassing the supply chain office.

The four accused have been released on R1 000 bail each.



They are expected to appear in court on Thursday, pending further investigations.

