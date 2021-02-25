1h ago

Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic to be tried for sexual assault in May

Malibongwe Dayimani
Former Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • Milutin Sredojevic was charged after a 39-year-old woman accused him of sexual harassment at a Cosafa Cup tournament in Gqeberha.
  • He allegedly touched the woman's buttocks after he was warned to stop harassing her.
  • Sredojevic, known as Micho to Premier Soccer League fans, is out on R10 000 bail.

Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic will be tried for sexual assault at the New Law Court in Gqeberha in May.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old made a brief appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court where the case was postponed for the trial, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Sredojevic, who is the current coach of the Zambian men's national team, is out on R10 000 bail.

He was charged after a 39-year-old woman accused him of sexual harassment during a Cosafa Cup tournament in Gqeberha on 7 December last year.

According to the NPA, the incident happened at Wolfson Stadium when the woman delivered coffee to Sredojevic and others.

When she asked him if he wanted sugar with his coffee, the football boss allegedly said no and added that he needed another type of sugar while he pointed at the woman's private parts.

It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss who, in turn, warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

Later that day the lady went to deliver coffee there again. Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks, NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said.

Sredojevic is a Serbian coach who was commonly referred to as Micho during his time in the PSL.

Sredojevic formerly played for Svoboda Ljubljana, Sindelic Belgrade, Graficar Belgrade,FK Zorka Subotica and FK Pionir Subotica.  

He was appointed as the head coach of Orlando Pirates on 14 June 2006 and resigned in 2007.

He rejoined the club in August 2017 but shockingly resigned in August 2019, days after he was accused of a separate sexual offence by a Johannesburg hotel cleaner.

That case was withdrawn around a month later, TimesLIVE reported in December.

