Ex-Orlando Pirates coach misses sex assault case after failing to secure South African visa

Malibongwe Dayimani
Former Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic.
Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
  • A case was opened by a 39-year-old Gqeberha woman after Sredojevic allegedly groped her while she was delivering tea for players and coaching staff.
  • Sredojevic was also alleged to have pointed at her private parts.
  • The incident allegedly happened during the Cosafa Under-20 Cup at Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on 7 December 2020. 

Former Orlando Pirates coach and current coach of the Zambian national football team, Milutin Sredojevic, missed his court date for his sex case after failing to get a South African entry visa.

The 51-year-old was due to appear at the New Law Court in Gqeberha on Tuesday, facing sexual assault charges. 

The case was opened by a 39-year-old Gqeberha woman after Micho, as Sredojevic is commonly known, allegedly groped her while was delivering tea for players and coaching staff.

However, his attorney told the court that the Zambian-based Serbian's application for a visa to South Africa was rejected by the South African embassy in Lusaka. 

His trial was set down for Tuesday and Wednesday. 

READ | Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic to be tried for sexual assault in May

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that instead, a letter from the Football Association of Zambia was submitted in court which stated that Sredojevic was unable to attend court due to challenges in acquiring a South African entry visa. 

"The association went on to explain that it had presented a valid passport to the South African Embassy in Lusaka for Sredojevic to receive a South African visa on 5 May 2021. 

"It is alleged that the application was rejected and Sredojevic was then requested to obtain a new passport which he did on 17 May 2021," said NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.  

Visa

Ngcakani said the football association stated that it applied for a visa on 20 May 2021, but was late as the embassy only issued visas from Mondays to Wednesdays.

The case was postponed to 30 June 2021 to confirm the trial date of 11 to 12 August 2021. 

His R10 000 bail was extended, said Ngcakani. 

The incident allegedly happened during the Cosafa Under-20 Cup at Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on 7 December 2020. 

The woman had asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee. He had responded with a 'no', but allegedly said he would like a different type of sugar, pointing at her private parts, according to the NPA. 

It's alleged she complained about his conduct and her boss warned Sredojevic not to do it again. 

Later on that day, she again went to deliver coffee and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks. 

