Ex-Scorpions investigator, accused of attempted bank robbery, desperate for bail amid Covid-19

Alex Mitchley
Mossie Mostert appears in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted robbery.
Mossie Mostert appears in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted robbery.
Alex Mitchley
  • Ekhardt Albertus Mostert, also known as Mossie Mostert, is accused of attempting to rob a bank at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria in 2019.
  • He has opted to apply for bail a year after his arrest. 
  • The former Scorpions investigator told the court he was desperate to apply for bail as he was worried about his health, with a case of Covid-19 in the cell next to his and alleged he had been robbed and assaulted in prison. 

A former Scorpions investigator accused of attempting to rob a bank at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria last year is desperate to apply for bail as he is worried about Covid-19 and his health.

Ekhardt Albertus Mostert, also known as Mossie Mostert, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday where he was meant to begin his application for bail.

Mostert, who was arrested in September 2019, had not brought a bail application before this and was previously admitted to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital for observation, where he was declared fit to stand trial.

Mostert's attorney was not present in court for the bail application, which was meant to get underway on Monday.

The State was opposing his release on bail.

READ | Ex-Scorpions investigator fit to stand trial for allegedly robbing bank

Mostert asked the court if he could represent himself and continue with the bail application without his legal representative.

Covid-19

A visibly upset Mostert explained to the court he was sick, diabetic, had lung problems and was not getting the medical help he needed.

He alleged there was a case of Covid-19 in the cell next to him and if he was to be infected, he would die.

Mostert added he was robbed in prison and he had allegedly been assaulted by correctional service officials.

The court, however, could not allow the bail application to proceed as it would be a constitutional irregularity to proceed while his legal representative had a mandate and had not been terminated.

READ MORE | Man who tried to rob Pretoria bank donned a wig, sprinkled fake bomb with gunpowder

The court postponed the case to the end of September but said Mostert could be requisitioned to appear in court for the bail application on an earlier date.

In March, News24 reported after spending a month in Weskoppies, the psychiatric report found Mostert could be held culpable, was fit to stand trial and would be able to follow proceedings.

It was further reported a plea agreement has been discussed with the state and investigating officer, but no final determination had been made.

Guilty plea

During his first court appearance, Mostert told the court he wanted to defend himself and then, without being asked to, said he wanted to plead guilty.

His attempt to enter a guilty plea was not accepted at the time due to outstanding paperwork.

Mostert initially faced charges of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, terrorism and the contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities Act.

However, the terrorism charges were later withdrawn.

The alleged crime

Mostert was arrested at the shopping centre in September after he allegedly tried to rob an Absa bank.

According to the police, he entered the bank at around 11:15 and walked straight to a bank teller where he handed over a note.

It is alleged he had disguised himself by wearing a wig and entered the bank with a device in his possession, which he later claimed was a bomb.

Read more on:
mossie mostertpretoriacourts
