Ex-state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo 'excelled in her position', says IGI candidate

A candidate vying to become the next Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) has heaped praise on former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Nomsa Dlamini, Dlodlo ' s former special advisor, says her former boss had excelled in her position.

On Wednesday, Dlamini was one of several candidates who were interviewed by Parliament'sJoint Standing Committee on Intelligence.

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo faced mounting opposition in the country's primary intelligence agency, yet she could still set the transformation ball rolling.



This according to Nomsa Dlamini, Dlodlo's former special advisor, who was one of several candidates interviewed for the position of Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI).

Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence interviewed candidates for the position on Wednesday.

The IGI oversees the country's intelligence services‚ including the State Security Agency (SSA)‚ Military Intelligence, and the police's Crime Intelligence unit.

READ | Inspector-General of Intelligence interviews: Candidates reveal dire state of intelligence agencies

The term of the current IGI, Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe, comes to an end next month. He is running to be re-elected for a second term.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked Dlamini why she needed to be appointed, given she worked under Dlodlo. Ndlozi was making an inference to Dlodlo's conduct during the July 2021 riots.

"I think she failed with distinction, and the riots is a case in point. Why should we put you in the position of IGI?

"Don't you think we would be exacerbating the distrust that the intelligence community lacks. Taking you directly from Ayanda to the IGI. Why should we do it? Would that not damage the reputation of the intelligence services?" he asked.

Dlodlo is now the minister of public service and administration.

Dlamini said that if the committee were to judge her based on her relationship to Dlodlo, she would be appointed immediately, saying:

Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has excelled. She has excelled in pursuing her responsibility as a minister. I have seen the opposition she had to work under. How she [had faced resistance], but still managed to forge ahead and put in place so many things.

An expert panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate the reasons behind the July 2021 riots found government ministers differing on what was unfolding, which resulted in a poorly co-ordinated response at various levels.



The panel, led by Professor Sandy Africa, found the ANC's internal contradictions negatively impacted governance matters.

It said the unrest took the police, which were inadequately prepared, by surprise, leaving them flatfooted, and with "crowd control equipment" running dry, they could not adapt their tactics.

The panel added the relevant state institutions failed to conduct timely risk assessments, despite the constant attacks on the state's authority by some individuals and organisations.

READ | July unrest: 'Factional battles in the ANC have become a serious source of instability' - expert panel

Another damning finding was there was a significant intelligence failure to anticipate, prevent, or disrupt the planned and orchestrated violence.

The panel found the lines between the executive authorities and security services seemed blurred.

Dlamini said Dlodlo's interventions brought about change at the SSA.

"I do believe that the high-level panel review into the SSA came with very important findings that the intelligence structure needs to be established so that we correct the ills of the previous dispensation.

"The minister already established a task team to consult a wide variety of platforms and produced an amendment bill that, when implemented, will see a repositioned, remodelled intelligence organisation," she added.

Interviews are continuing.