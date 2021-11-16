29m ago

Ex-top cop Jeremy Vearey's dismissal is 'fair', bargaining council finds

Marvin Charles
Axed Western Cape cop Major-General Jeremy Vearey.
Deon Raath
  • The SSSBC ruled the dismissal of Jeremy Vearey as "substantively fair". 
  • Vearey was fired after an "expeditious" disciplinary process, which was held between April and May. 
  • The SSSBC said trust had irretrievably broken down between Vearey and the police service.

Axed Western Cape cop Major-General Jeremy Vearey's dismissal is "substantively fair" and is the only sanction that can be imposed, given the circumstances.

This was the ruling of the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC) arbitrator, Imthiaz Sirkhot, which was handed down on Tuesday.

"The trust relationship between the applicant (Vearey) and the respondent (SA Police Service) has broken down irretrievably. It would be intolerable for the applicant to remain in the service of the respondent. The only sanction that can be imposed is one of dismissal," he said.

Vearey was fired after an "expeditious" disciplinary process, which was held between April and May. It was found he had brought the police into disrepute via his posts on Facebook.

The police, at the time, said some of his posts were directed at national police commissioner Khehla Sitole and "contained words that were considered derogatory, offensive, insulting, and disrespectful … these actions were considered a misconduct and therefore warranted a departmental action".

The SSSBC was in agreement.

It said Vearey's posts and comments had brought the police service into disrepute.

Sirkhot said Vearey's intention was to degrade the leadership of the police service and to disrespect Sitole's authority.

"The applicant must have known that these comments were going to have repercussions," he said, adding:

The conduct of the applicant impairs discipline, disrupts harmony and has a detrimental impact on close working relationships, for which loyalty and confidence are necessary.

Vearey had asked the SSSBC to note that President Cyril Ramaphosa could suspend Sitole.

But Sirkhot said the respondent in the matter before him was the police service, not Sitole.

Vearey has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said Sitole welcomed the ruling.

At the hearing, Vearey was represented by the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru). 

Popcru spokesperson Charlton Johnson told News24 they would be referring the matter to the Labour Court. 

"We respect the council's decision, but we note that there are discrepancies in terms of the ruling and there are other processes. We are not emotional about this, we respect this decision and we act in terms of the rules," he said. 

