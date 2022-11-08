Ex-Transnet boss to appear in court for corruption, money laundering

A former Transnet executive will appear at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Wednesday on corruption and money laundering charges.

The ex-boss will appear alongside managers of a company that carried out rail maintenance at Transnet.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the charges emanated from an unlawful payment of R25 million made in December 2011.

Mjonondwane said the former executive had made the payment without Transnet's knowledge or authorisation.

The ex-boss was allegedly paid R300 000 by the company that received the funds.

The money was allegedly used towards purchasing a R3.7 million house in Bassonia in Johannesburg.

Mjonondwane said the same manager received a carpet worth R20 000 from another company contracted by Transnet.