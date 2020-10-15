1h ago

EXCLUSIVE | Another stock theft on a farm close to murder scene of farm manager Brendin Horner

Alex Mitchley in Paul Roux
Cow shed at Concordia farm where the corrugated iron roof is being stripped by thieves.
Alex Mitchley, News24
  • Three cows and five calves have been stolen from Concordia farm in Paul Roux.
  • The cattle were found hidden in a makeshift kraal on mountain on a nearby farm. 
  • The latest stock theft comes as farmers in the eastern Free State raise concerns about stock theft syndicates in the area. 

As the threat of stock theft syndicates in the eastern Free State emerges, following the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner, three cows and fives calves have been stolen from a farmer in Paul Roux.

Just hours after Police Minister of Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo met with farmers in Bethlehem, where stock theft concerns were ventilated, an unknown number of thieves made their way onto the Concordia - the same farming area where Horner was killed on 1 October. 

Arthur Macaskill, who is renting the farm, said it was believed that the stock thieves gained entry to the farm between Tuesday evening and the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At around 08:00, Macaskill got a call from his neighbour about fences that had been cut on his farm.

Macaskill's farm manager then checked the Concordia farm and found that a number of fences had been cut and that three cows and fives calves were missing from one of the paddocks.

Macaskill then tracked the spoors through two farms into a farm called Riga, which is adjacent to the N5 which splits through Senekal, Paul Roux and Bethlehem. 

When the spoors disappeared at the foot of a mountain on Riga farm, Macaskill hired a drone to look for the cattle.

Concordia
The mountain in Paul Roux on Riga farm where the stolen livestock was hidden. (Alex Mitchley, News24)
News24 News24/Alex Mitchley

"We sent a drone over to investigate what was happening and then found there were enclosures that were keeping cattle," Macaskill said.

"The thieves fled when they saw the drone and the next minute, we saw the cattle running down the mountain."

The distance from the Concordia farm where the cattle was stolen, to the mountain at Riga farm is about 6km as the crow flies. 

At the same time, Paul Roux rural safety coordinator Sergeant Fusi Masweu, who helped Macaskill track the missing cattle, also scaled the mountain in search of the livestock.

"While searching on top of the mountain, stolen cattle was found hidden in the kraals behind the said mountain," provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele told News24.

Concordia
Drone image of the makeshift kraal where the stolen livestock was hidden on top of the mountain. (Herman Greyling, Supplied)
Concordia
Drone image of the area covered from where the cattle were stolen on Concordia farm to the mountain on Riga farm where they were recovered. (Herman Greyling, Supplied)

"He (Masweu) really did his best to help us, it helped us a lot," Macaskill said.

Macaskill commended the police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty to assist. He was off duty when he was called out to assist.

Macaskill ultimately recovered the stolen livestock.

Makhele said a case of livestock theft was registered but that no arrests were made.

Farm vandalised and stripped

However, while he has been lucky to not have been constantly targeted by stock thieves he reported that buildings on the farm had been vandalised and stripped.

The corrugated iron roofing has been stripped from cow sheds while the piping, cylinders and an engine at the five windmills on the farm were stolen over time.

Concordia
Cowshed at Concordia farm that has been stripped by thieves. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

As a renter, it's been a difficult task to let the owners know that the farm is being stripped. He cannot accost the thieves who enter the property at night because it poses a further danger to the well-being of his workers as well as himself.

"It's difficult to come and investigate as I don't want my staff to be attacked and have more problems with the thieves."

Concordia
A gun safe at the now abandoned farm house that was broken into on Concordia farm. (Alex Mitchley, News24)
News24 News24/Alex Mitchley

Horner murder and stock theft syndicates

Horner, who worked on the Bloukruin farm in Paul Roux was brutally murdered by suspected stock thieves.

It has since been revealed that the men arrested for the murder have had run-ins with the law. One man was convicted of stock theft on different occasions.

Following Horner's murder, there were also revelations of stock theft syndicates operating in the area that led to major financial losses by local farmers.

The chairperson of the Bethlehem Agricultural Union and Security, Herkie Viljoen, told Cele that stock theft losses amounted to more than R1 million a month in the area.

Cele vowed to investigate the syndicates and allegations of police involvement.

