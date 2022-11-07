EXCLUSIVE | 'Elton admitted the affair to me': Jantjies, Iva Ristic want to turn over a new leaf

Springbok rugby player Elton Jantjies has admitted his affair with dietician Zeenat Simjee.

He confessed the whole ordeal to his wife, Iva, when he landed back in Japan in September.

The pair said they are not working on their marriage right now.

The pair, who initially denied reports of an affair, were sent home from Argentina ahead of a Rugby Championship match in September shortly after news of their extracurricular activities made headlines.

In the latest revelations Jantjies, in an interview with News24 hours before he boarded a flight to Cyprus to be with his family, said he was ashamed and saddened by his own actions and has taken time to reflect.

"This has not been an easy ride for me. I've had to take a really hard look at my life and the choices I made in the past.

"I know my actions have caused a great deal of pain to everyone, especially my wife who has always been by my side. I have apologised to her and have made it my mission to make it up to her for as long as I live," said Jantjies.

The Springbok rugby player conceded he "understood" why he was not picked to be part of the Springboks' end-of-year tour which kicked off against Ireland in Dublin over the weekend.

Jantjies checked himself into the Harmony Clinic rehabilitation centre in Cape Town for the past 21 days, due to injuries sustained in January during a Boks game and to treat his insomnia, as he has been reliant on sleeping pills for most of his life.



He said when news broke of his involvement with the team's dietician, he blindly trusted people who said they would do damage control and issue a statement on his behalf.

He added:

I deeply regret allowing them to tell a story that I should've clearly handled myself. The statement put out into the media was not written by me; I understand that at the time, a statement needed to be issued on the articles being published about me.

"I also noted that I was portrayed to be a drug addict with mental health issues. I can proudly say I have no mental health issues, and I was never in a rehab centre for drug abuse," Jantjies stressed.



The flyhalf said his main goal right now was his family and career.

"I am working on clearing my name of the slander I have been experiencing lately. I am deeply saddened that I was not cast to go and play with my team because of my injuries and because I did not get enough game time during the year," he added.

His wife, Iva Ristic, along with their three boys have since moved to Cyprus for the next few weeks until they are able to figure out their next move.

"These past few weeks and months have been a rollercoaster for us. I have had to move my kids out of their previous schools because of the media attention they were constantly receiving. It really has not been an easy ride for all of us, but our main priority right now is our kids," Iva said.

The affair that rocked their marriage

Iva said she was "grateful that Elton admitted the affair" to her.

"I always had my suspicions because there were plenty of times when I would wonder where his money is going. The multiple flights booked for the two of them only and the separate hotels they have been booking for months when on the Boks tour was just one of the many signs that this affair was going on for a while.

"I am hurt and deeply disappointed in both of them. I understand that the affair has been going on for very long, but right now we just want to do right by the kids and move on.

"This chapter of our lives has been dragging on for too long and I just want it to be done so we can all move on. I don't think I will ever be romantically involved with Elton again," Iva added.

She said for now, they were not working on their marriage at all, and their main focus first was their children and Elton's career.

"Elton is not working right now as he just finished his 21 days in rehab for his injuries. So, we are focusing on him getting well to go back to his first love [rugby].

"We don't know what the future will hold for us right now, but only time will tell. We speak every day, and there will always be love between us because I've practically known him most of my life," Iva added.

Jantjies said since the scandal, he had no communication with Simjee and was "amazed" she was back at work pretending like nothing happened while he was left to pick up the pieces.

He added:

At the end of the day what happened, happened. I am not proud of it, but I am learning to deal with it and start afresh. My family is my life and right now I am working on getting my rugby career back on track.

He added the entire ordeal had not been easy for him, having his personal life splashed all over the media for the world to see.



"This has honestly been one of the worst experiences of my life."

According to Iva, Elton was set to join them in the next few days in Cyprus where they would discuss their future plans.

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for us all. But we want to close this chapter so we can all move on. There will always be love among us, but as to where we go from here, that remains to be seen," she added.

Numerous attempts to reach Simjee, including on social media, were unsuccessful.



