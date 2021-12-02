10m ago

add bookmark

EXCLUSIVE | Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje to vacate office, NPA denies 'crisis'

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hermione Cronje, head of the NPA's Investigating Directorate.
Hermione Cronje, head of the NPA's Investigating Directorate.
Deaan Vivier

Advocate Hermione Cronje – head of the corruption-busting Investigating Directorate (ID) – has asked to prematurely step down from her position, prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi has confirmed.

Batohi informed National Prosecuting Authority staff of Cronje's request to vacate office in an email sent out on Thursday – and said she would formally recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa that he accept Cronje's resignation, effective from 1 March 2022.

"This will enable a swift and responsible transition, which will ensure that the ID's work continues uninterrupted," Batohi said.

"Advocate Cronje has indicated the reasons for her decision and I fully understand."

Cronje did not respond to requests for comment.

READ | Spy wars escalate as ID threatens SSA with the court over access to secret documents

In response to queries from News24, NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga stressed that Cronje's departure from the prosecuting authority – prior to her term coming to an end – should not be viewed as a "crisis" for the prosecuting authority.

That view was echoed by Batohi, in her statement to NPA staff.

"Our priority is to ensure continuity for the ID. Deputy [National Director of Public Prosecutions], advocate Rabaji-Rasethaba will support advocate Cronje in this transition period, during which time the new head will be recruited," she said.

Cronje was the first person to lead the Investigating Directorate, which was established by Ramaphosa in April 2019 "as an instrument in the fight against corruption".

It is focused on the prosecution of so-called state capture crime.

Batohi stated in her email to NPA staff:

After a challenging first start-up phase, advocate Cronje will leave the ID well-positioned to deliver on its important mandate. I am confident, given all the ground work that has been done, that its work will continue unaffected, in the coming months. We will provide more details during an open media briefing on Monday, 6 December.

Batohi said Cronje's "commitment to justice and to holding those responsible for corruption to account has always been clear".

 "Indeed, it is something that brought us together and will continue to be a commitment that we will always share," she said.

READ | NPA's raid on State Security Agency HQ was 'unlawful'

"We thank advocate Cronje for her hard work, commitment and sacrifices made in setting up and positioning the ID to bring to justice those most responsible for corruption in our country. Advocate Cronje has expressed her gratitude at having been given the opportunity to contribute in this undertaking.

"I have no doubt that she will continue the fight against impunity for corruption. Although we still have important work to do in the transition phase, and the president's decision is awaited, on behalf of the leadership of the NPA, I wish advocate Cronje every success in her career moving forward."

This is a developing story.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npashamila batohihermione cronjepretoria
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 7707 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 3006 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
21.10
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.92
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.5%
Gold
1,766.79
-0.9%
Silver
22.38
+0.3%
Palladium
1,774.50
+1.7%
Platinum
937.87
+0.2%
Brent Crude
68.87
-0.5%
Top 40
64,555
-0.4%
All Share
71,021
-0.3%
Resource 10
67,557
-0.5%
Industrial 25
93,673
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,890
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo