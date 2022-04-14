10h ago

EXCLUSIVE | Jailed JMPD officer is still employed by the City, gets his salary

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
JMPD officers on duty.
Getty Images
  • Despite a murder conviction, a Metro Police officer is still in the employ of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department.
  • The officer was found guilty of murdering another man during a road rage incident in 2019.
  • Nearly a year after he was found guilty, the officer was receiving his salary while in prison.

A Metro Police officer who is serving an 18-year prison sentence for murder, is still in the employ of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and received his salary for almost a year after his conviction.

Bongani Baloyi was found guilty of one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder on 17 May 2021 in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Baloyi, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed he acted in self-defence during a road rage incident on 3 October 2019 in Randburg. 

However, the court found that he had not acted in self-defence when he shot Seja Nkwana dead and fired shots in the direction of Nkwana's two friends and his 4-year-old son. Baloyi was off duty at the time but used his service firearm.

On 11 June 2021, he was sentenced to an effective 18 years in prison, which he has been serving at the Johannesburg Correctional Facility.

After he was denied leave to appeal his sentence and conviction, he petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). In February, the SCA granted him leave to appeal to a full Bench of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. 

Still employed and receiving a salary 

Despite his conviction, Baloyi remained a JMPD employee and received his salary for several months. The issue was brought to the JMPD's attention earlier this month.

In an affidavit Baloyi filed in March this year in his bid for bail, pending his appeal, he revealed that he was still employed by JMPD and would return to work if granted bail. 

The affidavit reads:

To date, despite my arrest and conviction and my bail having been cancelled since my conviction and sentence, I have still not been dismissed and should I be released on bail pending the finalisation of my appeal, I will be able to return to place of employment.

Following the revelations in the affidavit, the matter was raised with JMPD.

In a letter from the City's Department of Corporate and Shared Services, which News24 has seen, it was confirmed that Baloyi was still receiving his salary and was in the employ of the JMPD.

According to the letter, dated 11 April 2022, the human resources (HR) department received a notice from Baloyi's line manager to stop his salary on 8 September 2021. However, it was never implemented. 

The letter further stated that Baloyi would be informed that he owes the salary payments he received.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told News24 that an internal investigation was instituted following Baloyi's arrest and a disciplinary hearing was recommended. 

However, the "disciplinary hearing process was not concluded because the officer was sentenced to jail".

Fihla confirmed that Baloyi's salary had not been stopped due to an error which was not picked up at the time but could not say for how long he had received his salary, following his conviction and prison sentence. 

"A request to close his salary was made to HR, however there was an error [on the] system during that process, which couldn't be picked up at the time. However, the salary has been closed now," Fihla said. 

Johannesburg MMC for public safety David Tembe told News24 that they would investigate the issue, and described it as "gross negligence.".

"Something is lacking. The system is not working. we need to close those gaps, this is gross negligence," Tembe said.


